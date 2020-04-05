GUEST COLUMN: Finger-pointing doesn’t help in a crisis

As a kid I toured the Waverly radar station where two radar discs were in operation, as if any Russian or Chinese aircraft could get that deep into America without being detected. If they were, what were we to do? A 12-gauge shotgun would not be very effective. The point is, all the world lived in fear. War can be a form of virus.

In the 1950s we lived in fear of polio. We dreaded the hot summers when the mosquitoes and flies were abundant. We believed them to be the carriers of the polio virus. We lived in fear of any flying insect. We could not see our friends. Swimming pools were closed, our neighborhood parks were closed, and we had to stay indoors during the hot summer.

I remember hearing the daily report of new polio cases in Iowa. Hearing the total of deaths, of seeing the newspaper pictures of the iron lungs at the University of Iowa hospital all lined up. I can recount the stories of the ravages of polio and the permanent damage to a person’s respiratory system, the damage that caused permanent physical deformities. Polio was to be feared.