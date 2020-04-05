GUEST COLUMN: Finger-pointing doesn’t help in a crisis

Recently my reading of COVID-19 related articles in multiple newspapers and online media give me a constant drum beat message: “The world has never seen anything like the COVID-19 virus.”
Really?
A new book by Erik Larson, one of my favorite authors, “The Splendid and The Vile,” is an account of Winston Churchill’s rise to becoming the prime minister, and the war years in Britain during 1940-1941. Larson describes life in England and all throughout Europe and the world as Hitler holds the world in fear. People had little or no supplies. Food was rationed, horrors of horrors — even tea was rationed to just 3 ounces per week.
People lived in basements, caves and some dug tranches in their backyards or just did not go out. The elite went to the country. The rest stayed in town as there was nowhere for them to go. They did not socialize as they never knew when the bombs were coming. People did not gather in groups for fear of being killed. Mary Churchill said, “Hitler is the vilest burden mankind has ever borne.”
World War II led us right into the cold war with Russia and the fear of the Chinese in the Korean War. I remember the blackouts, of having to put a towel over the radio for fear the planes might reach Iowa, and would see the radio dial light. Our neighborhoods were organized with watchers, my father being one.
As a kid I toured the Waverly radar station where two radar discs were in operation, as if any Russian or Chinese aircraft could get that deep into America without being detected. If they were, what were we to do? A 12-gauge shotgun would not be very effective. The point is, all the world lived in fear. War can be a form of virus.
In the 1950s we lived in fear of polio. We dreaded the hot summers when the mosquitoes and flies were abundant. We believed them to be the carriers of the polio virus. We lived in fear of any flying insect. We could not see our friends. Swimming pools were closed, our neighborhood parks were closed, and we had to stay indoors during the hot summer.
I remember hearing the daily report of new polio cases in Iowa. Hearing the total of deaths, of seeing the newspaper pictures of the iron lungs at the University of Iowa hospital all lined up. I can recount the stories of the ravages of polio and the permanent damage to a person’s respiratory system, the damage that caused permanent physical deformities. Polio was to be feared.
This went on for three or four years until the world-shattering news a vaccine had been discovered by Dr. Jonas Salk. Polio was a world-class pandemic for several years. Polio is still around, but the vaccine keeps it in check for now. There were no pointing fingers and blaming for polio. There was no politicization of polio. All Americans worked together to conquer this horrible disease and care for those effected.
Pandemics and tyrants come and go, and all bring fear to the citizens around the world. Each time the world rises to meet the challenge, and finds a way to eliminate the cause.
Each time we become a stronger and more informed world. There will be pandemics again of one sort or another, and we will survive.
It serves no purpose to point fingers at anyone for the crisis. Taking valuable time to blame and criticize takes away for the joint effort to conquer the crisis.
Richard Congdon is retired, married to Rita Craver for 56 years, proud father of 4 children (2 sets of twins) and 12 grandchildren, 42-year owner of Congdon Printing, district governor of 9NE Iowa Lions, 54-year member of Cedar Falls Lions and a 10-year master gardener.
