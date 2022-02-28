GUEST COLUMN: Finding meaning in creativity

In his book “Metaphysics” (Prentice-Hall, 1992), the American philosopher Richard Taylor (1919-2003) claims that our culture has taught us “that we are, each and every one, created in the image of God, so that no one can claim for himself more importance than anyone else.” All persons have “equal worth.” The initial value we have as persons is not based on anything we do, but on what has been given to us by the creator.

But having “equal worth” or value does not necessarily translate to a “meaningful life.” Taylor thinks we can best understand the latter concept by considering its opposite, namely, a “meaningless existence.” He harkens back to a famous ancient myth: “Sisyphus, it will be recalled, was condemned by the gods to roll a stone to the top of a hill, whereupon it would roll back to the bottom, to be moved to the top once more by Sisyphus, then to roll back again, and so on, over and over, throughout eternity. Here, surely, is existence reduced to utter meaninglessness.”

In the myth of Sisyphus, we encounter the endless repetition of a productive task (rolling a stone up a hill) that culminates in nothing. For Taylor, it is not the difficulty or “onerousness” of Sisyphus’ activity that makes it meaningless. Nor is it “the sheer boredom of the task.” For even if Sisyphus rejoiced in repeatedly rolling the stone to the top of the hill his activity would still not acquire meaning. His labor is meaningless because it comes to nothing. One is reminded of a verse in Ecclesiastes 2: “What do people get for all the toil and anxious striving with which they labor under the sun?”

Do parts of our own lives resemble the activity of Sisyphus? Are there things we do over and over again, every day, that have no apparent meaning or purpose? Is Taylor correct when he claims that “the work of the vast majority of persons does not deviate much from what others have already done and from what can be found everywhere?”

If you answer “yes” to any of these questions, then Taylor has a remedy. He urges us to pay close attention to the first five words of the Genesis narrative: “In the beginning, God created …” By unleashing the “creative power” that is in each of us, we can invest our lives with meaning. We can become, he says, “veritable images of God.”

Some human creations are unique and the work of genius. An Emily Dickinson poem, a Hemingway novel, a Verdi opera, a Picasso painting. But lest you think Taylor is fostering an elitist concept of creativity reserved only for poets, writers, composers, or artists, he insists that there are countless expressions of “creative power” within the reach of most persons: “the establishment of a brilliant position in a game of chess … things as common as gardening, woodworking, and the like give scope to the originality of those who have the knack for them … intelligent, perhaps witty conversation, and the composition of clear and forceful prose are just as good examples of creativity as the making of a poem of great beauty.” Then too there is “the raising of a beautiful family.”

Taylor’s point is that a meaningful life “is something which, if it is to be had at all, must be won,” not by what is given to us by the creator as a kind of birthright, but by our own efforts. We need to tap into and exercise the creative talents and abilities that reside within us.

Some may object that Taylor has gone too far when he claims that we alone can make our lives meaningful. Many people find meaning in life not only in the exercise of their own creative ability but also in a personal relationship with God, a loved one, or a friend.

In any event, at a time when so many have been worn down and made weary by a menacing pandemic which continues to rear its ugly head in various parts of the world, embracing Taylor’s concept of a meaningful life can motivate us to look within ourselves and discover the “creative power” that lies within our reach.

John Kearney is professor emeritus of philosophy at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He has been a resident of Waterloo since August 2017. The views expressed here are his own.

