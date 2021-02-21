GUEST COLUMN: Fervor fever inflicts our state Legislature

COVID-19 appears not to be the only epidemic raging in Iowa during these past few weeks. The Iowa Legislature has been inflicted with a sweeping fervor to upend education in our state with a series of “reforms” and new laws. A slew of proposals are on the table, some which have made it out of committee.
Thankfully, all are brilliantly designed to enhance and enlighten the education system in our state. For many years, Iowa was considered one of the top states in education. It has now fallen to No. 13 for pre-K through 12, and No. 8 for higher education. (U.S. News and World Report.) Given these proposed legislative reforms we may soon rival Alabama for the No. 50 spot. Great news, we were getting far too uppity. Who wants to be No. 1, anyway? Unless possibly in sports.
Educational excellence has been the cause of too many educated young people choosing to live in our state, resulting in too many young families with strong work ethics pushing the standard of living up. This in turn pushes up business and economic growth. We do not want that!
Did you know every child in Iowa has the right to go to school and it’s paid for by tax dollars? Even poor kids, even handicapped ones, even stupid ones. That’s what’s wrong with our system. Heard this one: “Public schools are bastions of democracy?” What a bunch of hogwash! Let’s hope the Legislature tackles child labor laws next. Get those lazy kids working!
Good thing the Legislature is looking again at getting tax credits for parents who send their children to private schools, because otherwise it’s against the law and they can’t go. And why should people with no children, or grown ones, be paying for schools anyway? They need to get whomping tax credits! Also, what’s up with country club members? Where are their tax credits? Why should they support public pools and golf courses when they have their own place to putt? And what about citizens who have never had their house broken into, or burn down? Totally unfair! They have to support police and fire departments for services they never once used!
What a great thing, too, the Legislature is getting rid of tenure! Zilch support for that bunch of smarty-pants now. The chances some tenure-guy comes up with a new intervention to help the world or discovers some big medical breakthrough aren’t that great. Besides, we don’t want the best and brightest here. Then we’re back at square one with everybody wanting to send their children to college in Iowa, and all those Iowa students staying here and not moving out of state. Plus, axing those tenure people will give us more money to pay coaches. People will have something to do besides read dumb books.
Speaking of books, it’s about time the Legislature got involved with school curriculums. There’s way too much disagreement about U.S. history anyway; we need to stick to one version. And it’s not that dumb “1619 Project,” developed by an Iowan (see where this Iowa education thing gets you?) What? Humanizing our past leaders and acting like some of our past citizens, or three-fifth citizens, didn’t get a fair shake? Good thing they’re obliterating it! Remember, Donald Trump was pushing his “1776” platform, and he’s a “very stable genius,” so we need to jump on board with that. None of this other stuff.
Really, such wonderful legislation putting the kibosh on all these dangerous education practices. And by the way, George Washington did not have slaves; that Ona Judge made herself up. Also, don’t read that book by Jill Lepore saying throughout U.S. history civil rights is the story we have not been able to get right. She must be smoking something.
Thanks to the Iowa Legislature, pretty soon nobody around here will be educated enough to bother with all this malarkey anymore. Problem solved. And when the lawmakers are done cleaning up these messes, they need to get busy banning books. Better yet, we should just burn them all.
Amy Lockard is a parent in Cedar Falls.