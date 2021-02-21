GUEST COLUMN: Fervor fever inflicts our state Legislature

Good thing the Legislature is looking again at getting tax credits for parents who send their children to private schools, because otherwise it’s against the law and they can’t go. And why should people with no children, or grown ones, be paying for schools anyway? They need to get whomping tax credits! Also, what’s up with country club members? Where are their tax credits? Why should they support public pools and golf courses when they have their own place to putt? And what about citizens who have never had their house broken into, or burn down? Totally unfair! They have to support police and fire departments for services they never once used!

What a great thing, too, the Legislature is getting rid of tenure! Zilch support for that bunch of smarty-pants now. The chances some tenure-guy comes up with a new intervention to help the world or discovers some big medical breakthrough aren’t that great. Besides, we don’t want the best and brightest here. Then we’re back at square one with everybody wanting to send their children to college in Iowa, and all those Iowa students staying here and not moving out of state. Plus, axing those tenure people will give us more money to pay coaches. People will have something to do besides read dumb books.