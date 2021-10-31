GUEST COLUMN: Felons reclaim right to vote

Iowa felons — other than murderers — may now vote. The Iowa League of Women Voters and the Iowa-Nebraska Conference of the NAACP want Iowa’s felons to know that with the city and school board elections nearly upon us, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ executive order has largely eliminated confusion over the suffrage status of felons who have completed their sentences, paroles, and other supervision.

Most of us cast our votes with little thought other than the qualifications of the candidates. However, those with felony convictions may be hesitant due to Iowa’s complex election law history: Gov. Tom Vilsack restored voting rights by executive order in 2005. Gov. Chet Culver continued the policy in 2007. Gov. Terry Branstad rescinded felon voting rights in 2011. Reynolds has once again restored felon suffrage. With dire consequences for attempting to vote illegally, it’s no wonder felons are wary of the polling booth.

In most cases, they shouldn’t be: According to the governor’s website, Executive Order 7 restores the right to vote for Iowans who have completed their felony sentences and announces that the governor will continue to do so on a daily basis for those who complete their sentences in the future. The executive order requires Iowans to complete any prison, probation, parole, or special sentence. And individuals who were convicted of felony homicide offenses are excluded from the restoration and must continue to individually apply for restoration. (https://tinyurl.com/3ej6769f)

Once again, Iowa’s felons, with the homicide exception, may simply register and vote.

Like anyone else registering to vote, felons must prove who they are and where they live. Examples of proof include:

Iowa operator ID.

Iowa non-operator ID.

Out-of-state driver’s license or non-operator ID.

U.S. passport.

U.S. military or veteran ID.

ID card issued by employer.

Student ID issued by Iowa high school or college.

Tribal ID card/document.

If your photo ID does not contain your current address, you may use another document (paper or electronic format) to prove where you live if it shows your name and current address and is current within 45 days. These are acceptable proofs of residence:

Residential lease.

Utility bill (including a cellphone bill).

Bank statement.

Paycheck.

Government check or other government document.

Property tax statement.

You can register online at Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s website: https://tinyurl.com/e8e8carn. You’ll need a valid driver’s license to do so.

Felons need not have paid fines and restitution in order to vote. Of course, their financial obligations must still be met.

The Iowa Department of Corrections has an authoritative explanation of the new regulations at https://tinyurl.com/2b84f4cj.The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa has also prepared a useful description of the the new rules at https://www.youcanvoteiowa.org.

Felons with questions about their qualifications to vote could also contact their local county auditor. Cedar Falls and Waterloo residents may call the Black Hawk County Election Office at (319) 833-3007 for advice.

In any case, Election Day will soon be upon us. We look forward to having you join us at the polls!

Cherie Dargan is president of the League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties. LaTanya Graves is president of NAACP of Black Hawk County.

