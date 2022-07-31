GUEST COLUMN: Exploring new worlds, in Waterloo and in space

All which happens in the whole world happens through hope. (Luther)

This June and July, two seemingly unrelated events in two vastly different places were “launched,” both filled with hope and possibility.

One of these events was the “soft” opening June 18 of Lost Island Theme Park, located on 159 acres off Shaulis Road in Waterloo, a momentous undertaking with five different “worlds” to explore, a Ferris wheel, playgrounds, roller coaster rides, etc. Gary Bertch, speaking for the Bertch family in 2019, announced the development of this $100 million theme park saying, “our motivation is based in part on a desire to enhance tourism as well as the quality of life in the Cedar Valley.”

The Bertch family steered the development and construction of Lost Island Theme Park through a pandemic and several major set-backs (a fire, supply problems, etc.) and opened despite challenges in employing enough workers. This was not the family’s first venture at changing a dream into reality by combining their philanthropy with their business savvy. They also developed Adventure Golf & Go-Karts and KOA Campground and sister-park to the new theme park, Lost Island Water Park, which opened in 2001. In 2022, Lost Island Water Park was ranked number two in best outdoor water parks for the second year in a row by USA Today, this accolade despite operating in a climate where it can remain open only a few months of the year.

Another hopeful event this summer was the release on July 12th of the first photographs from NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope allowed humanity to peer deeper into the cosmos than ever before. The light seen in these images was some 13 billion years old, less than a “mere” 100 million years short of the universe-creating Big Bang.

Before its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, was even launched in 1990, teams at NASA were already working on the James Webb Space Telescope, posing the question: “What’s next?” They encountered many obstacles building and launching the Webb Telescope, especially when a micrometeoroid hit one of the 18 segments of the main mirror after it was “established” in space. The telescope was significantly damaged, but NASA’s team worked together and corrected the impairment, which would have caused its images to be distorted.

Here on Earth, it is we who must correct the depressing distortion caused by the ever-salacious press and social media by not allowing ourselves to become jaded with sensationalized and negative news. We can celebrate visionaries, like the Bertch family, who inspire by giving back to their community. We can be awed by brilliant scientists, working together for decades to bring us the splendors of the universe with their James Webb Space Telescope. Good news is everywhere, great news, as well, and happening every day.

The Webb telescope was launched on Dec. 25. How apropos its launch date was the same day the light (at least in the Northern Hemisphere) began to “come back”, when ancient societies celebrated the perceptible return of light after the winter solstice and Christians now celebrate Christmas.

Now we are discovering farther, deeper, older light through the James Webb Space Telescope, its technology propelling us to the very edges of the universe. Closer to home we can bask in the light created by a generous family whose philanthropy and vision enhance our lives here. Both endeavors, the splendors of the universe and the wonders of the Cedar Valley, inspire us with hope, building a better future for us all.

The greatest architect, and the one most needed, is hope. (Henry Ward Beecher)