GUEST COLUMN: Exit the griffin, because symbols matter

It’s stunning how committed people are to a griffin on a logo — more committed it seems than to healing the racial divide in our community.
I don’t imagine many of these folks thought much about the Waterloo Police Department logo prior to Black women and men coming forward, in the wake of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, to ask that the symbol be changed to something dissimilar to the dragon of the KKK.
Many think this concern is new, only arising because of the moment we are in. However, Black women and men of Waterloo have long expressed discomfort with the logo. But given the systems that worked (and continue to work) to keep them unheard, much of Waterloo’s white community, it seems, never knew. Or cared to know.
At the root of this dogged refusal to empathize with those who experience the impact of systemic racism is the belief that it is with great audacity that Black women and men demand equality and justice, including the repudiation of a symbol that harkens back to some of this county’s ugliest, most racist moments.
“How dare they!” the subtext reads. “Where do they get off!” it continues. The similarity of this subtext to times in our past when “uppity” Black men and women met with violence after stepping beyond their white-approved spaces and places is uncanny.
Symbols matter. They have power. That so much energy is being spent to deny the request to change this particular symbol shows just how much power and meaning they have.
To review: Just because you are not offended by something doesn’t mean others’ offense is invalid. You do not get to tell them they are wrong. Just because you have not experienced something doesn’t mean others have not. Each of us is the expert of our own lives; you don’t get to be the expert of the lives of others. Trying to do so using your privilege to marginalize others. That must stop.
The effort to change the logo has been described as nonsensical political correctness, anti-law enforcement, and a waste of taxpayer dollars. How insulting to those simply asking to live as fully equal, protected from racist hatred and harm. How incorrect are these portrayals of the efforts to change the logo. How dismissive.
I’m not naïve to think it is as simple as changing a logo. I’m aware of the complexities. But when you consider the massive amount of work ahead in dismantling the racist systems in our country, changing a logo is low hanging fruit. It would be a good faith act reflecting a true commitment to anti-racist work. Adopting a second logo, to be truthful, feels like a nod toward the dangerous “separate but equal” doctrine. Examining this situation according to Ibram X Kendi’s framework from “How to Be an Anti-Racist,” there can be no middle ground. The days of believing there is, the days of “I don’t see color”, are over. It’s time to change the logo.
Gwen Bramlet-Hecker is a resident of Waterloo and works in victim services. She and her husband, Mark Hecker, have lived in the Cedar Valley for over 20 years.
