GUEST COLUMN: Exit the griffin, because symbols matter

To review: Just because you are not offended by something doesn’t mean others’ offense is invalid. You do not get to tell them they are wrong. Just because you have not experienced something doesn’t mean others have not. Each of us is the expert of our own lives; you don’t get to be the expert of the lives of others. Trying to do so using your privilege to marginalize others. That must stop.

The effort to change the logo has been described as nonsensical political correctness, anti-law enforcement, and a waste of taxpayer dollars. How insulting to those simply asking to live as fully equal, protected from racist hatred and harm. How incorrect are these portrayals of the efforts to change the logo. How dismissive.

I’m not naïve to think it is as simple as changing a logo. I’m aware of the complexities. But when you consider the massive amount of work ahead in dismantling the racist systems in our country, changing a logo is low hanging fruit. It would be a good faith act reflecting a true commitment to anti-racist work. Adopting a second logo, to be truthful, feels like a nod toward the dangerous “separate but equal” doctrine. Examining this situation according to Ibram X Kendi’s framework from “How to Be an Anti-Racist,” there can be no middle ground. The days of believing there is, the days of “I don’t see color”, are over. It’s time to change the logo.

Gwen Bramlet-Hecker is a resident of Waterloo and works in victim services. She and her husband, Mark Hecker, have lived in the Cedar Valley for over 20 years.

