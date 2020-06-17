Guest column: Examining racial disparities in Iowa

Police and prosecutors have a great deal of discretion in deciding whom to arrest and what to charge them with. Thus, while one finds higher rates of arrest for certain kinds of crime for African-Americans than for other groups in Black Hawk County, it is not clear whether this is the result of differential offending or differential enforcement. Are the charges levied justified by the seriousness of the crime, or are they aimed at getting maximum prison time regardless of circumstances?

I believe it is time that community leaders and community members in Black Hawk County sit down together and address these disparities. In recent months, there have been various discussions of racial inequality in Waterloo, stimulated by the city’s extremely negative rating as a place to live for African-Americans in an article published by 24/7 Wall Street. However, I am not sure how prominently criminal justice issues have featured in these discussions.

Criminal justice issues need to be placed at the forefront, since disparate incarceration is a huge roadblock to many other forums of community progress. Community members need to challenge police, prosecutors and judges to examine why such disparate treatment of black offenders occurs and to take steps to remedy it. The organization that I co-chair, the Iowa Justice Action Network, will be asking leaders to step forward and participate in this discussion. I sincerely hope they will respond.

Al Hays is UNI emeritus professor of political science and public policy and co-chair of the Iowa Justice Action Network. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.

