Guest column: Examining racial disparities in Iowa

In recent remarks, former President Barack Obama stated that addressing racial inequity in the criminal justice system is best done by action at the state and local levels, where most of the rules and practices of law enforcement are set.
While we have, fortunately, not yet seen locally the extreme levels of police violence against people of color that have occurred in Minneapolis and elsewhere, there are, nonetheless, serious problems of racial disparity in the treatment of African-Americans in Iowa — and in Black Hawk County in particular — that need to be addressed.
According to a recent study by the Sentencing Project, the ratio in Iowa of the proportion of African-Americans in prison to their proportion in the population is 17-1, one of the largest of any state in the U.S. Another recent study published in the University of Iowa Law Review finds that Black Hawk County makes a way disproportionate contribution to that inequity.
Not surprisingly, Polk County, as the largest county, sends the largest number of African-Americans to prison. What is remarkable is that Black Hawk County, despite being only the fourth-largest county in the state, sends the second-largest number of African-Americans to prison. For just about every category of offense, African-Americans in Black Hawk County are sentenced to prison in numbers that are much larger than their percentage of the population and much larger than all of the other urban counties in the state besides Polk.
Police and prosecutors have a great deal of discretion in deciding whom to arrest and what to charge them with. Thus, while one finds higher rates of arrest for certain kinds of crime for African-Americans than for other groups in Black Hawk County, it is not clear whether this is the result of differential offending or differential enforcement. Are the charges levied justified by the seriousness of the crime, or are they aimed at getting maximum prison time regardless of circumstances?
I believe it is time that community leaders and community members in Black Hawk County sit down together and address these disparities. In recent months, there have been various discussions of racial inequality in Waterloo, stimulated by the city’s extremely negative rating as a place to live for African-Americans in an article published by 24/7 Wall Street. However, I am not sure how prominently criminal justice issues have featured in these discussions.
Criminal justice issues need to be placed at the forefront, since disparate incarceration is a huge roadblock to many other forums of community progress. Community members need to challenge police, prosecutors and judges to examine why such disparate treatment of black offenders occurs and to take steps to remedy it. The organization that I co-chair, the Iowa Justice Action Network, will be asking leaders to step forward and participate in this discussion. I sincerely hope they will respond.
Al Hays is UNI emeritus professor of political science and public policy and co-chair of the Iowa Justice Action Network. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
