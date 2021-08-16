GUEST COLUMN: Everyone must join battle against COVID

The COVID 19 pandemic has impacted lives almost without exception. Over the past year, we have endured but also learned much not only about the virus but also about ourselves.
Emergency use authorization by the FDA has allowed extensively studied vaccines to be released for use early due to the pandemic. This type of release also occurred when there were infections or exposures related to anthrax, ebola and Middle East respiratory syndrome known as MERS.
When the vaccines became available, we saw a significant decline in admissions and associated morbidity and mortality related to COVID. Unfortunately, the percent of those vaccinated was not adequate to prevent the development of variants of the original virus. This, coupled with a relaxation of the restrictions that we have experienced, has resulted in a significant increase in COVID infections.
The experts have indicated that increased vaccinations of appropriate persons will result in a decline in the development of variants of COVID-19 and subsequently less infection. We all know that COVID-19 is a type of coronavirus that is agnostic to gender, age, social status or political views.
More than 100 health systems and many businesses are requiring vaccination of workers in their facilities. It is a goal to vaccinate about 90% of individuals who are eligible and appropriate to receive. It is surmised that with this level of vaccination we can win the battle against COVID-19. Of course, we must continue to be mindful of appropriate masking, social distancing and handwashing.
UnityPoint Health as a health care system feels it must serve as an example to our community while providing a safe environment for patients and our workers. Based on these factors and our organizational mission, it has been required that our employed staff and practitioners be vaccinated. In addition, the medical executive committee that represents the practitioner staff for both Allen Hospital and UnityPoint Health – Marshalltown have endorsed the requirement for vaccination of all practitioners that have privileges at our facilities.
My request of everyone in our community is to consider the importance of eradicating this dangerous virus. We have been very successful in vaccinating individuals that are age 65 and older. Our challenge has been response to having the vaccination in persons under the age of 65.
I have seen the devastation that occurs with this infection. I have also seen persons with milder manifestations of the infection develop fatigability or shortness of breath for a prolonged period of time. The loss of taste or smell for a prolonged period of time. Brain fog, which has been noted as the impairment of cognitive abilities, for a period of time. I have seen multiple occurrences where a family member or friend might develop the virus with very mild symptoms but due to exposure to family members or friends precipitate the development of life-threatening and life-ending complications due to this virus.