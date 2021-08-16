GUEST COLUMN: Everyone must join battle against COVID

The COVID 19 pandemic has impacted lives almost without exception. Over the past year, we have endured but also learned much not only about the virus but also about ourselves.

Emergency use authorization by the FDA has allowed extensively studied vaccines to be released for use early due to the pandemic. This type of release also occurred when there were infections or exposures related to anthrax, ebola and Middle East respiratory syndrome known as MERS.

When the vaccines became available, we saw a significant decline in admissions and associated morbidity and mortality related to COVID. Unfortunately, the percent of those vaccinated was not adequate to prevent the development of variants of the original virus. This, coupled with a relaxation of the restrictions that we have experienced, has resulted in a significant increase in COVID infections.

The experts have indicated that increased vaccinations of appropriate persons will result in a decline in the development of variants of COVID-19 and subsequently less infection. We all know that COVID-19 is a type of coronavirus that is agnostic to gender, age, social status or political views.