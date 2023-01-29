GUEST COLUMN: Ernst wrong on same-sex marriage

The purpose of this essay is two fold: decry the attempted linking of interracial marriages to homosexual unions, and excoriate Sen. Joni Ernst for betraying the Iowa Republican Party platform last month, by voting to sanction same-sex “marriages.”

The union of man and woman has throughout world history been the solid standard. And it is the reliable building block upon which stable societies exist and prosper.

Wikipedia cites the Pew Research Center in noting that 19% of U.S. marriages in 2019 were interracial ones. I am in an interracial marriage.

These were ruled to be constitutionally protected by the Supreme Court’s 1967 Loving v. Virginia decision. Such marriages enjoy protection under the 14th Amendment’s equal protection and due process clauses.

The Obergefell decision also cited the 14th Amendment, wrongly, in my view. It did dirt to legitimate man-woman interracial loves.

It is to be hoped that the Trump-impacted court will revisit Obergefell.

In 2021, Gallup found 94% approval of interracial marriages. Popular sentiment should not dictate individual choices like marriage. But this attitude is noteworthy.

There are today no serious efforts to restrict interracial marriages, nor can such be reasonably envisioned.

It is deceitful to seek to establish legitimacy for homosexual marriages by linking them with interracial ones — the time-honored unions of man and woman. I call that “surfboarding to unwarranted status atop others’ struggle.”

For me, as well, there is a religious component to opposition to homosexuality. My church, the Roman Catholic one, teaches in its catechism that homosexual acts are “intrinscally disordered.”

“They are contrary to the natural law,” the catechism continues. “They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuinely affective and sexual complimentarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.”

No such admonitions are made regarding interracial acts; indeed, racial justice is a Catholic church value.

The language in the Iowa Republican Party platform is unambiguous, as observed by The Iowa Standard.

“Liberty Section, number 13. We believe that traditional, two-parent (one male (XY) and one female (XX)), marriage-based families are the foundation of a stable, enduring, and healthy civilization. We encourage the repeal of any laws allowing any marriage that is not between one natural man and one natural woman.”

As The Iowa Standard further notes, Ernst voted in support of the “(Dis)Respect For Marriage Act” no fewer than three times. (Twice for cloture, and then for the legislation.)

Each of those votes was a slap at the Iowa Republican Party platform and Bible-beliving Iowans.

“Shut up, hick, peasant Iowans,” the Standard wrote Ernst essentially said with her votes. “You’re backward. You’re on the wrong side of history. Quit being bigots, homophobes.”

Reps. Ashley Hinson and Marionette Miller-Meeks also voted for homosexual “marriages” and stood against the Iowa Republican Party platform. They, too, merit vigorous criticism on this substantive point.

Like Hinson and Miller-Meeks, Ernst went against not only the platform but the citizens she represents and who elected her to office.

Their shameful votes may play well at Washington “woke” cocktail parties, but they do not accurately represent the good people of Iowa.

Nor can interracial unions legitimately be linked to homosexual ones. The former should not be made vulnerable by association with the faulty latter.