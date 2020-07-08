GUEST COLUMN: Erase disparities in maternal health care

Please make sure this opportunity to make a difference in Iowans does not pass us by. Contact your representative or senator, make your voice heard. Our moms and babies need your help.

Teresa Horak is Iowa AWHONN section chair and RN at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with 33 years experience.

Sarah Copple is AWHONN secretary/treasurer and a clinical education specialist for maternity services at Blank Children’s Hospital and Women’s Services with 20 years experience.

Julie Zimmerman is AWHONN legislative liaison, a graduate of University of Iowa College of Nursing with 41 years experience.