Guest column: Enough with bashing Iowa in the national media

‘Men at some time are masters of their fates: the fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars but in ourselves that we are underlings.” — William Shakespeare, “Julius Caesar”
And the fault in the delayed Iowa caucus results Feb. 3 was in relying too much on the technology.
If you did or did not participate in the Iowa caucus, you cannot help but be aware of the fallout from the Democratic Party’s delayed voting results. The media has had a hey day, ranging from newscaster’s head-shaking to lectures casting doubt on the future of Iowa’s “first-in-the-nation” status. Reporters and political pundits, many of whom still get Iowa mixed up with Ohio, or “where they grow potatoes,” have aimed their caustic comments at our state, igniting passion for a new national sport: Iowa bashing.
True enough, Iowa blew it by not getting the caucus results in a timely manner. The world was watching, and instead of marching down the aisle, the bride was still getting her nails done. The fallout for Iowans was akin to such a scenario: rejoicing your kid got the lead in the high school play, cringing when he then forgets all his lines, then watching in horror as he’s yanked from the stage with a vaudeville cane.
But there is a bigger picture here, one where the real lesson of the caucus debacle lies. And it should be sounding alarms in every polling place in America. In fact, we’ve already dealt with it, and it can undermine the very legitimacy of our elections: We are too trusting of technology. We’re relying too much on modern methods of vote-counting and technological means of purveying influence in elections.
“Trust, but verify,” said Ronald Reagan. Good practice. Technology is the wave of the future, but it must have backup and support. Machines get glitches, apps go haywire, calls are dropped; nothing surprising in any of this. The surprising thing is we fall back, again and again, into thinking technology will alleviate our problems. We buy into the “faster,” “more efficient,” and drink the Kool-Aid without checking the label. We are fallible, then vulnerable, in trusting it. And not just in elections, but increasingly in every part of this modern and complex world.
Marshall McLuhan, a Canadian philosopher and an early pioneer in the effects of modern media on culture, was right: “The medium is the message.” Yes, we got it wrong reporting the results on caucus night. But it doesn’t mean the process is wrong. It means we cannot rely on the medium. The medium was flawed, and it became the message.
Iowan is the best place in the country for the first-in-the-nation caucuses, or a primary, if it comes to that. Geographically and politically Iowa is the center, the heart of the nation. We vote red, we vote blue, we are not stymied by political lines. For more than 40 years, the citizens of this state have thoughtfully considered which candidate best represents their political views, listened, attended meetings, researched platforms, sincerely checked out the “potentials.” And it’s not an easy job, beginning well over a year before the caucuses with sometimes dozens of political calls a day.
Iowans are the people who will go out on a cold February evening to caucus, will spend hours conversing, debating, defending. These are people who care. The nation should be thanking Iowans for their tremendous stamina and conscientiousness in vetting their presidential candidates, not criticizing us.
The way to frame the caucus debacle in Iowa is a “preview of coming attractions,” alerting Americans to the fact that this November we are having a “real” election. We need to get this right. But no more capitulating here, no more thinking there is something intrinsically wrong in our process. There is not.
Maybe we will change the caucus for a primary? Maybe we should. Though it is the very grassroots of politics, though there is nothing like it. But take first-in-the-nation status away from Iowa and the big losers will be the nation’s electorate. We do our job, and we do it well.
“It is always wise to look ahead, but difficult to look further than you can see.” — Winston Churchill.
Yet, onward we must go.
Photos: Caucus night
Amy Lockard is a parent in Cedar Falls.