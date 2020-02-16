Guest column: Enough with bashing Iowa in the national media

‘Men at some time are masters of their fates: the fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars but in ourselves that we are underlings.” — William Shakespeare, “Julius Caesar”

And the fault in the delayed Iowa caucus results Feb. 3 was in relying too much on the technology.

If you did or did not participate in the Iowa caucus, you cannot help but be aware of the fallout from the Democratic Party’s delayed voting results. The media has had a hey day, ranging from newscaster’s head-shaking to lectures casting doubt on the future of Iowa’s “first-in-the-nation” status. Reporters and political pundits, many of whom still get Iowa mixed up with Ohio, or “where they grow potatoes,” have aimed their caustic comments at our state, igniting passion for a new national sport: Iowa bashing.

True enough, Iowa blew it by not getting the caucus results in a timely manner. The world was watching, and instead of marching down the aisle, the bride was still getting her nails done. The fallout for Iowans was akin to such a scenario: rejoicing your kid got the lead in the high school play, cringing when he then forgets all his lines, then watching in horror as he’s yanked from the stage with a vaudeville cane.