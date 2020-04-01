GUEST COLUMN: Enhancing resiliency amid pandemic

As we live through a time of unprecedented challenges not only to our physical health but also to our mental and emotional well-being, how do we enhance our resiliency – our ability to get through or bounce back during difficult times?

This past week I was connecting via telehealth with some of our most vulnerable fellow Iowans at a nursing home in rural Iowa. Most residents were still processing the social isolation of not being able to leave their rooms, and understandably feeling lonely, uncertain, or scared.

But one woman in her 50s whom I’ve known for about a year seemed much more cheerful, though for several years she has been mostly bedridden due a physical diagnosis. As I greeted her and asked how she was doing, she answered, “I’m good! How are you?” I suddenly realized that she might have something to offer the rest of us grappling with the effect of the coronavirus and “social distancing.” I asked her how she manages to stay cheerful in the midst of social isolation and physical confinement and whether she had a message she wanted me to share with the rest of the world.