GUEST COLUMN: Ending tenure bad for business

Iowa’s legislators are considering a bill to abolish tenure at our state’s three regent universities. The proposal, if passed, would seriously undermine our system of higher education.

By one definition, tenure means “the status of holding one’s position on a permanent basis, granted on the fulfillment of specified requirements.” While this sounds like a ticket to lifelong privilege, it is in fact a pact between university and faculty that has benefited Iowans for over a century.

Tenure protects freedom of speech: Republican or Democrat, conservative or liberal, right or left. It ensures a faculty member’s right to speak up independently and free of outside pressure. It works for those of all political persuasions. In the marketplace of ideas, tenure is an essential linchpin that makes possible this freedom, even if the ideas may be unpopular in some quarters.

Unfettered research related to public health, for example, has allowed the rapid development of vital vaccines to shield us from COVID-19. Researchers skeptical of the efficacy of certain drugs undergoing testing are free to state so publicly as well, thanks to an environment which allows them to do so without reprisal. Critical research conducted at the University of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine and College of Public Health has contributed to this life-saving knowledge.