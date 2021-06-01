GUEST COLUMN: Elevate rises to bridge gap for mental health services

In the middle of a pandemic, Elevate has provided critical behavioral health care services that otherwise were limited or weren’t available to local residents. Check out how Elevate has served our region since opening its doors:

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. On behalf of all Iowans, I applaud the providers, counselors, responders and volunteers who are committed to serving our neighbors in need. As Iowa’s senior U.S. senator, I’ve worked to destigmatize negative connotations traditionally associated with mental health illnesses. Specifically, I’ve worked to strengthen mental health awareness and services for farmers, veterans, police officers and foster youth so they can get the help they need when the weight of the world is too heavy to shoulder alone. Throughout my public service helping Iowans endure the emotional toll from natural disasters, farm crisis, military service and now COVID-19, I’ve seen the resilience of neighbor helping neighbor. Iowans thrive when we face challenges together.