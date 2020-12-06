GUEST COLUMN: Electoral College serves us well, as intended

Like clockwork, we face quadrennial encounters with Democrats' outrage about our presidential selection process, the “Electoral College.” Win or lose, their complaints come fast and furious.

Two objections to the Electoral College seem prominent: The “three-fifths person” provision is proof the system is steeped in racism and slavery. And, the Founders’ objectives for a nonproportionate electoral representation have become irrelevant over time.

Is the electoral process originally and forever bound up in racism? Were the Founders a group of old racist white guys? Try getting to know the Founding cast of characters by reading their comments in debates, official writings, and personal correspondence.

Here’s what President George Washington, a slaveowner, wrote to Robert Morris in 1786: “There is not a man living who wishes more sincerely than I do, to see a plan adopted for the abolition of [slavery].” To his credit, Washington provided for emancipation of his slaves after his death. I invite you to search out other Founders’ opinions. You’ll find much the same sentiment among many of them.