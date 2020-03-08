GUEST COLUMN: Elected leaders must get back to governing

Robert Caro has completed four of five volumes of his biography, “The Years of Lyndon Johnson.” I just read volume four, “The Passage of Power.” It made me think. It begins in 1960, with the campaign and election of John Kennedy, through his assassination and Johnson’s succession to the presidency. In Johnson’s first State of the Union Address following the November 1963 killing of President Kennedy, he said “To help that one-fifth of all American families with incomes too small to even meet their basic needs, our chief weapons … will be better schools, and better health, and better homes, and better training, and better job opportunities to help more Americans, especially young Americans, escape from squalor and misery and unemployment rolls. … All members of the public should have an equal chance to vote for public officials and to send their children to good public schools and to contribute their talents to the public good.”