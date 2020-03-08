GUEST COLUMN: Elected leaders must get back to governing

Robert Caro has completed four of five volumes of his biography, “The Years of Lyndon Johnson.” I just read volume four, “The Passage of Power.” It made me think. It begins in 1960, with the campaign and election of John Kennedy, through his assassination and Johnson’s succession to the presidency. In Johnson’s first State of the Union Address following the November 1963 killing of President Kennedy, he said “To help that one-fifth of all American families with incomes too small to even meet their basic needs, our chief weapons … will be better schools, and better health, and better homes, and better training, and better job opportunities to help more Americans, especially young Americans, escape from squalor and misery and unemployment rolls. … All members of the public should have an equal chance to vote for public officials and to send their children to good public schools and to contribute their talents to the public good.”
These measures gained strong bipartisan support and were legislated. Johnson played the lead role in the passing of an amazing ensemble of civil rights, tax reduction, the War on Poverty, Medicare and Social Security legislation in less than two years. Contrast this with the past two decades of general congressional inaction. One example is that since the July 27, 2017, vote on the Health Care Freedom Act, Newsweek “found at least 70 Republican-led attempts to repeal, modify or otherwise curb the Affordable Care Act since its inception as law on March 23, 2010.” There has been no congressional action to improve the ACA. There is now executive and congressional action to reduce Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and other programs that help American families meet basic human needs of food, shelter and health.
What happened to political leadership in America since the 1960s? Programs to meet basic human needs are now being labeled as “socialism.” Programs to help students to complete primary, secondary and college/university education are being eliminated, or worse, as in the case of student loans for education, where students are charged higher interest rates than financial institutions are being charged for loans for stock market speculation.
You have free articles remaining.
My wife says I sometimes oversimplify, and, I confess, this paragraph is an oversimplification. President Johnson broke the chokehold that southern state Democrats (including LBJ himself) long held on legislation to give equal rights to minorities and to provide “better schools, and better health, and better homes, and better training, and better job opportunities.” They were not glad to lose the chokehold. President Nixon formed a winning team by bringing “Dixiecrats” into the Republican Party. Some liberal Republicans migrated to the Democratic Party. Dixiecrats and smaller-state Republicans gradually coalesced into today’s Republican Party of McConnell, Grassley, Graham, Trump, Pence, Mnuchin, Pompeo, etc. Today’s Republican Party wants to keep minorities tamped down at elections; to scale back on Medicare, Social Security, ACA and education; and to lower taxes for high income people and corporations. Both Democrats and Republicans have promoted high military budgets and undeclared, unsuccessful wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria.
It seems to me the big issues today in America are climate change, our overseas war efforts, concentration of wealth among the top 1 percent of citizens and the near elimination of corporate taxes. Our military spending is greater than the total of the next seven countries (including China and Russia). We need to negotiate for a peace treaty with North Korea. We need to re-engage and broaden our dialogue for peace with Iran, as we had a great beginning just four years ago. Let us remember Russia’s gross national product is slightly less than that of Italy. We could bring back our troops from Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey; we could keep our strong air base in partnership with Qatar and naval base with Bahrain.
We could declare war on climate change. We could back away from our support of Saudi Arabia. We can create a new world vision for our nation.
As Lyndon Johnson and John Kennedy hoped, “better schools, and better health, and better homes, and better training, and better job opportunities to help more Americans, especially young Americans, escape from squalor and misery and unemployment rolls.”
David Fredrick of Waverly is a retired diplomat and college employee.