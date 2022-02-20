GUEST COLUMN: Eddie Bowles: An inspiration for the “ages”

Do not go gentle into that good night,

Old age should burn and rave at close of day;

Rage, rage, against the dying of the light.

(Dylan Thomas)

Years ago, I managed a Section 8 Housing for the elderly, Horizon Towers, still at 2724 Bicentennial Drive in Cedar Falls. Part of my job was interviewing potential tenants.

One of the criteria to be eligible for the program was, of course, age. At that time, the candidate had to be at least 58½ years old to be considered. A good many of those who applied were exactly 58½; they had called months in advance to arrange an interview the very day they officially arrived at that half year mark.

As I went through the questions for their “intake interview” I thought most of the candidates seemed more than ready for a move to elderly housing. They had retired, and not just from their jobs, but from life. As I took in applications I became more interested in the vast differences between people of the same chronological age, and how age, does, or does not, define a person.

The day that brought my ruminations to a close was the day Eddie Bowles walked into my office. Or rather, the day he was dragged into my office by his friends and family members, vehemently protesting he did not want to be in a retirement home with a bunch of “old people.”

Eddie Bowles was almost 97 years old, nearly 40 years older than many of the potential tenants I had interviewed. He did not seem anywhere near his actual age. In fact, he seemed appreciably younger than anyone I had previously interviewed.

Mr. Bowles told me about his life. He was born in Lafayette, La., in 1884 and married Sarah Blanche in 1911. They left the South around 1914 to find work and moved to Cedar Falls, where he took a job as a brick-paver. After that, he worked many other jobs, among them at Deere for 22 years. He and his wife lived on the north side of the Cedar River in a one-room house, and he took care of her until she died at 95.

He told me of his great love of music and said he was a ragtime finger-pickin’ guitarist, describing some of his early gigs in New Orleans and saying he still loved to play. That was evident enough by the light in his eyes when he talked about his music.

I did not want the interview to end; I didn’t want Eddie Bowles to leave. He whispered to me on the way out to take my time finding him a spot at Horizon Towers. He wasn’t ready yet.

I admired him; I was inspired by him. Although I hardly knew him, I might even say I loved him. Everyone loved him. It was impossible not to. Here was a man with none of the traditional “advantages,” who had lived a long and productive life and done so joyfully. Eddie Bowles was not giving up his music, or on living. He was most certainly not going “gentle into that good night.” I had the answer to my “age-old” question, and it had nothing to do with the number of candles on a birthday cake.

Eddie Bowles became a tenant at Horizon Towers, where he frequently gave concerts. He later told me he did not mind living there, and that he got a lot of pies. One of the advantages for a man living into his 90s: he will never be without home-baked pies.

While still a young man living in Louisiana, Eddie Bowles played with many of the “greats,” among them Louis Armstrong. Perhaps he would have been one of the greats himself if he hadn’t come to Cedar Falls instead.

I would argue he was one of the greats.

Eddie Bowles lived to be more than 100. One of Armstrong’s most beloved songs, “What a Wonderful World,” could have been his epitaph.

Eddie Bowles fully lived each “bright blessed day” and “dark sacred night.”

What a wonderful life.

Amy Lockard is a parent in Cedar Falls.