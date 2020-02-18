GUEST COLUMN: 'Dump Trump' was doomed from the start

The answer to both is “yes.”

The Republican question was legitimate. The Barisma/Biden relationship deserves scrutiny it never received. It had been commonly known and quietly criticized, but never investigated or debunked as Democrats claim. It was simply disregarded. The abuse of power charge implies that a presidential challenger can’t be investigated by a current president, even if suspicious events had occurred. That’s nonsense.

Wedded to their narrower, less valid question, articles of impeachment were feverishly presented to the Senate along with demands to enforce subpoenas and pursue witnesses the House hadn’t found time for. They rushed to impeach Trump in order to subject him to extended public ridicule. Susan Collins, exhibiting her usual reason and wisdom, explained her vote to acquit by pointing to the House’s responsibility to seek the full extent of its own remedies rather than relying on the Senate.

The House presented evidence that was mostly hearsay, interpretation and supposition. In a traditional trial they would have faced this: “Objection! Hearsay! Speculation! Relevance! Requires a conclusion by the witness.” Those were sustainable objections.