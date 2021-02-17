GUEST COLUMN: Don't let lawmakers censure your education

State Representatives Skyler Wheeler and Sandy Salmon appear to want legislation that would threaten the autonomy of Iowa teachers. They would defund schools that allowed lessons based on The New York Times and Nikole Hannah-Jones’ "1619 Project."

Their eﬀorts seem to be inspired by recent criticism of the project. Other states around the nation are proposing similar legislation.

I would note that much of the critique of the project has been been vehement. I wonder where that vehemence has been for the past 402 years when, in my opinion, a decidedly white version of events has prevailed without signiﬁcant challenge. To my thinking, that failure in intellectual rigor pales in comparison to whatever ﬂaws exist in the well-intended 1619 Project.

Here is my open letter Iowa students:

Dear Iowa and students,

Legislators in your state are proposing legislation that would interfere with your teachers’ ability to provide you with a more complete version of American history. They want to punish schools that teach lessons based on The New York Times’ 1619 Project.