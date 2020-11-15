GUEST COLUMN: Donald Trump: De facto 'resistance' leader?

As I think about what’s going on, I realize Trump has become the de facto leader of a “resistance” — a role reversal for sure. Recall that Hillary Clinton admitted being part of “the resistance” when she was unwilling to gracefully accept her loss to Trump. The president’s role is to make sure all bases are touched as they follow up on reports of miscounts, duplicate counts, rule changes and you name it. He had to become a resistance leader to defend his presidential turf while he’s still in office. While it’s the president’s right to assume that role, let’s hope all of this is decided sooner rather than later.