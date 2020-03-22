Guest column: Don’t panic during pandemic

We’ve always been affected by what goes on with other people, what happens in other places. We may have denied it, or turned our backs, but we are connected to others. And that may be the silver lining in this pandemic.

When a wet market in Wuhan, China, (a place most of us never heard of six weeks ago) changes the way an entire planet operates, how is it possible to deny human rights violations don’t matter, or climate change doesn’t pertain to us? There is irrefutable evidence nearly every country and every person on earth is affected by this coronavirus.

“Do not ask for whom the bell tolls, the bell tolls for you.” (John Donne, paraphrased)

This pandemic will test our patience; it will test our creativity. It may even change our society permanently, push the tipping point to virtual communications. Yet, don’t we already long for social interaction, schools, churches, parties, face-to-face meetings? With forced “self-isolation” as the trending concept, we want others near us, want to resume our work and our play. There is hope “me, myself and I” will give way to “we, us and all of us,” when life returns to that magic “normal” we’re already nostalgic for.