Guest column: Don’t panic during pandemic

Want of foresight, unwillingness to act when action would be simple and effective, lack of clear thinking, confusion of counsel until the emergency comes, until self-preservation strikes its jarring gong — these are all features which constitute the endless repetition of history. —Winston Churchill
Churchill was referring to the rise of Nazism in pre-World War II Germany. But the elements of a misanthropic German leader running unleashed and a legion of infinitesimally small coronaviruses uncorralled have much in common. Both have the power to wreak havoc in society. And in order to do minimum damage, both should be dealt with earlier, not later.
Despite the surreal aspects of the coronavirus pandemic and the extreme measures taken to combat it, failure to act immediately and extremely is not an option. We are now experiencing a controlled disruption of our social order. What we do not want is chaos.
Like it or not — and who could? – at the moment this is our new reality. As we’re bombarded with more cancellations, more closures, more extreme measures, we will be further tested. But we have the technology to sound the alarm, to convey information and warnings, to act en masse. We must. And we are.
What we would like a whole lot less is a large number of our population succumbing to this pandemic. We do not want an outbreak approaching the devastation of the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918. The deadliest pandemic in history, one third of the world’s population became ill then, and 50 million people died worldwide.
We’ve always been affected by what goes on with other people, what happens in other places. We may have denied it, or turned our backs, but we are connected to others. And that may be the silver lining in this pandemic.
When a wet market in Wuhan, China, (a place most of us never heard of six weeks ago) changes the way an entire planet operates, how is it possible to deny human rights violations don’t matter, or climate change doesn’t pertain to us? There is irrefutable evidence nearly every country and every person on earth is affected by this coronavirus.
“Do not ask for whom the bell tolls, the bell tolls for you.” (John Donne, paraphrased)
This pandemic will test our patience; it will test our creativity. It may even change our society permanently, push the tipping point to virtual communications. Yet, don’t we already long for social interaction, schools, churches, parties, face-to-face meetings? With forced “self-isolation” as the trending concept, we want others near us, want to resume our work and our play. There is hope “me, myself and I” will give way to “we, us and all of us,” when life returns to that magic “normal” we’re already nostalgic for.
True, it all seems madness now. Undeniably, we are undergoing a big fracture in our society, and our very way of life. We cannot control the closures and cancellations, the many disruptions this pandemic has wrought. But we can control our reaction to them.
Look at some of the responses to this crisis. Local businesses trying to cover the gaps, agencies stepping in to reassure and help their constituents, restaurants offering free meals, places staying open later, retailers catering to the elderly and most vulnerable. Neighbors helping neighbors.
So, update your Netflix settings, dust off a book from your shelf, dig out your Monopoly board. Don’t give way to panic, or to that parallel epidemic “hoarding.” Twenty packages of toilet paper, really? Not unless you’re planning to teepee the town, which is a really bad idea right now. Instead, buy champagne. Although it may be awhile until we can toast the end of this pandemic, we will.
Ring the bells that still can ring
Forget your perfect offering
There is a crack in everything
That’s how the light gets in.
—- Leonard Cohen
And this crack can let in a lot of light.
Amy Lockard is a parent in Cedar Falls.