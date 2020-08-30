GUEST COLUMN: Derechos and talking about the weather

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With Air Force One long gone from the Eastern Iowa Airport, Iowans are left with the aftermath of the derecho from Aug. 10. To wrap their minds around the damage, people declared the event an inland hurricane.

The title, though inaccurate, went viral, calling international attention to our region. The derecho offers a chance to consider what talking about the weather can mean for Iowans. These insights stem from an environmental geography class discussion at the University of Northern Iowa.

Do inland hurricanes exist? No. Hurricanes are tropical cyclones, massive storm engines fueled by warm ocean waters. They can last for weeks. Making landfall cuts off that fuel.

Excluding wind speed, hurricanes and derechos share more differences than similarities. Derechos are like a one-minute punk song on repeat: straight, full blast, and fast. They stretch across a landscape for hundreds of miles in a curved bow. Derechos cover a lot of ground in a short time span. There is no derecho season. In Iowa, events happen every 1 to 2 years.