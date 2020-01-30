GUEST COLUMN: Dems not learning from the pasts

Our friends the Democrats are campaigning like it’s 1932, arguably the low point of the Great Depression. The stock market had crashed, the nation’s GDP had declined by more than 50% and the unemployment rate was 25%.
Victims were literally jumping out of buildings in despair. There was virtually no government safety net. Americans responded by electing Franklin Roosevelt president. Regardless of whether you credit Roosevelt for restoring prosperity or believe it only happened because of World War II, the president steered a middle course between extreme right and extreme left alternatives proposed at that time. Many called for, as Bernie Sanders would say, “political revolution,” but Roosevelt superimposed a welfare state on a largely unchanged capitalist system.
You have free articles remaining.
The current economic situation is much different and more closely resembles another election year, 1964. Solid economic growth, low unemployment, near energy independence, and the highest business and consumer confidence in many years offers quite a contrast from the tough times of the past. Indeed, in some ways, these are even better days. Minority and female unemployment is at a record low and the stock market, despite recent concerns about the coronavirus, is at a near record high. Wages are rising faster at the lower end of the wage scale than at the highest.
A brief review of recent economic headlines from just the last two weeks backs this up. First, U.S. manufacturing output rose in December, thus maintaining the momentum that has created nearly 500,000 manufacturing jobs in three years. More good housing news was reported with a nearly 17% increase in December to the highest level in more than 10 years. Also, there is a report that manufacturers intend to spend billions of dollars “upskilling to keep and attract workers.” In addition to the obvious, this frees those so inclined to by-pass an increasingly over-priced college education to obtain a good job.
Given the nearly unanimous good news, Democratic campaign positions seem strangely out of place. While the Sander’s call for “a revolution” can be explained as the ranting of long-time Marxist, it must be noted that the others aren’t much different. It is as if the numbers, the well-documented positive trends since literally the day after Trump’s election don’t exist. The group that likes to think of itself as the party of science surely isn’t the party of math. Calls to nationalize the nation’s health system, open up the borders and provide medical care to those here illegally, write-off student loans, give reparations to minorities, give “free stuff” to all people, eliminate traditional efficient energy in favor the inefficient and expense sources and even force radical diet changes point to a crisis requiring drastic action. Does anyone really believe we are in one?
In response to the prosperity of the 1980s, Democrats moved in the direction of the policies that worked and were popular at that time. They were sometimes called New Democrats and Bill Clinton was one of them. It was no accident that his presidency did not radically depart from previous policies and he too enjoyed a good economy. From Sanders to Biden to Yang, current Democrats seem to have learned nothing from the last three years. You would think they would give current policies credit for something in these good times? Does Trump hate explain their reluctance, or simply blind ideology? I’m almost afraid to ask.
Richard Broadie is a regular columnist for the Black Hawk Republican Review.