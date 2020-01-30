GUEST COLUMN: Dems not learning from the past

Our friends the Democrats are campaigning like it’s 1932, arguably the low point of the Great Depression. The stock market had crashed, the nation’s GDP had declined by more than 50% and the unemployment rate was 25%.

Victims were literally jumping out of buildings in despair. There was virtually no government safety net. Americans responded by electing Franklin Roosevelt president. Regardless of whether you credit Roosevelt for restoring prosperity or believe it only happened because of World War II, the president steered a middle course between extreme right and extreme left alternatives proposed at that time. Many called for, as Bernie Sanders would say, “political revolution,” but Roosevelt superimposed a welfare state on a largely unchanged capitalist system.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The current economic situation is much different and more closely resembles another election year, 1964. Solid economic growth, low unemployment, near energy independence, and the highest business and consumer confidence in many years offers quite a contrast from the tough times of the past. Indeed, in some ways, these are even better days. Minority and female unemployment is at a record low and the stock market, despite recent concerns about the coronavirus, is at a near record high. Wages are rising faster at the lower end of the wage scale than at the highest.