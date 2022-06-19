GUEST COLUMN: Debates, pro and con

In this essay, “debate” refers to political conversations. But the principle outlined lends itself to application elsewhere.

Debate is one manner democratic government proceeds productively. Ideas are cited by serious thinkers who articulate them for consideration. The soundness or frailty of reasoning becomes manifest. And laws in the public interest are passed, resultingly.

That’s the hope, at least.

Think of policy directions and candidate options as layers arranged atop philosophical foundations. They reflect their bases. If debaters don’t at least share foundational faith, there can follow no agreement on layered proposals. As they would reach distinct end points, they would counsel varied avenues.

There is little more intellectually exciting than two articulate, passionate partisans challenging one another in the thought arena. In earlier times, such competitions were popular public entertainment. Think Lincoln-Douglas. Or the 1931 “Will the World Return To Religion?” debate between G.K. Chesterton and Clarence Darrow, at New York City’s Mecca Temple. Some 4,000 attended that event.

Ideas that germinate at the grassroots level can gain prominence through ardent explication and persuasive advancement. Public conversation can be a valuable place for notions to be hammered out. And individuals can hash out current events and elected officials’ behavior – or misbehavior.

Votes are partly products of such debate. Citizens so chart the country’s course.

But when heated conversations resemble cable TV ideological food fights, with participants unspooling remembered talking points rather than offering original ideas, little of value results. Motivations are questioned. Ad hominem slurs and petty jousting replace reasoned argument.

Again, should two parties flatly differ on the undergirding principle, there will be no accord on attendant phenomena. Conversation will not change either participants’ mind. Their loyalty to opposing foundations precludes concordance.

Personal arguments have no effects beyond their immediate circumstances. Policies are not affected, nor millions of minds turned this way or that. There is the danger that ill will can accrue. That is particularly so in cases of family or friendships. Agreeing to disagree may be the wisest course. After all, no political situation would be resolved.

But when arguments of potential loom, stride forward with guns ablaze.

DC Larson is a Waterloo writer whose credits include Daily Caller, Western Journal and American Thinker.