You have permission to edit this article.
GUEST COLUMN

GUEST COLUMN: Death Be Not Proud: Martin Luther King Jr. and self-sacrifice

Martin Luther King, Jr. and his civil rights marchers cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., on March 21, 1965, heading for capitol, Montgomery, during a five day, 50 mile walk to protest voting laws.  

Many folks have a fascination with numbers and celebrating historical and personal landmarks based on them. Taking advantage of this tendency, I want to begin by indicating how it relates to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 2023.

Sixty-five years ago, while autographing his first book, "Stride toward Freedom: The Montgomery Story," King was stabbed with a letter opener, which nearly punctured his aorta, by a mentally imbalanced woman named Izola Curry.

Sixty years ago, King was arrested and incarcerated in Birmingham, Alabama. Eight clergy challenged the Birmingham campaign as unnecessary at that time, and King penned his celebrated “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” which appeared in his book "Why We Can’t Wait" the following year. On Aug. 28, 1963, eight years after the murder of Emmett Till and a day after the death of W.E.B. Du Bois, King gave his very poignant speech at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom — ending with the marvelous, extemporaneous refrain, “I Have a Dream.”

Fifty-five years ago, exactly one year after formally coming out against U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War — while the Great Society’s War on Poverty was languishing at home — King, who was just thirty-nine, was brutally murdered in Memphis, Tennessee, where he was assisting the primarily African-American sanitation workers who were striking for better working conditions and wages.

Today, we are seeing intensifying resurgence of racial discrimination, white supremacy and Christian nationalism; widening of income inequality; killing of unarmed black men and women by police and citizens; challenges to the clear and necessary purposes of the Civil Rights and Voting Rights acts; persistence of underemployment and unethical hiring/firing processes; and the existence of other injustices which substantiate that the United States is still a place where institutional racism and inhumane bigotry pervade every aspect of quality-of-life indices.

King did not seek the limelight. He wanted initially to be a good country preacher in the south. After being catapulted into and characterized as the quintessential head of the nonviolent revolution, King became desirous of taking a break and entering the academy to teach and to write. However, he felt obligated to respond to numerous invitations to speak and to assist in multifarious campaigns in places across the country.

He dedicated his life to serving and seeking to ameliorate the structures, policies, and services of the United States to become a fair, equitable, and inclusive democratic republic. Often, he would express how he loved this country, but hated how she was drifting away from her highest ideals. He was a true patriot.

The famous writer and poet John Donne had "Songs and Sonnets" published posthumously 390 years ago, in which appears “Holy Sonnet 10.” The well-known title is, “Death Be Not Proud.” In it, he addresses Death, and criticizes its haughty nature and ostensible power. The lesson of the poem is that humans ought not be afraid of death.

Because of frequent threats and attempts upon his life, King could not help but to think about his own mortality. He admitted he would like to live a long life; however, his commitment to social justice work compelled him to realize it was more important for a person to find something so meaningful that nothing could deter one from its pursuit — even the specter of death! Since we are all going to die eventually, there’s no reason to fear death while advocating for good and righteous causes for future generations, if not our own.

The King Center in Atlanta is marking their 55th annual observance of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday. The upcoming holiday marks what would have been the 94th birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., who was just 39 when he was assassinated. The center will host events throughout Atlanta leading up to the holiday. The events include community projects and commemorative services. The King Center will also be partnering with various organizations, such as the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, and the Carter Center, to hold forums throughout the week. The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a nonprofit organization established in 1968 by Coretta Scott King.

blackwell-michael

Michael Blackwell

The Rev. Michael D. Blackwell is director emeritus for multicultural education at the University of Northern Iowa and president and executive director of Project for the Beloved Community Inc.

