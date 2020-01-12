GUEST COLUMN: Cultural Alzheimer’s disease impedes racial equality

Over the past year or so, The Courier has front-paged two articles from 24/7 Wall Street piece that declared Waterloo the worst place for blacks to live last year and third-worst in the latest appraisal. The resulting clucking reminded me of flustered guinea hens. Nothing was presented in reaction to the articles that hasn’t been declared ad nauseam. Both articles have been perceived as stating the problem, and nothing, in my mind, could be further from hitting the target. The articles state facts that are the result of the problem — not the problem.
And, if only to a lesser extent, the fact is whites and Latinos suffer from the problem as well. My diagnosis for the population targeted in the articles is cultural Alzheimer’s disease or CAD.
I contend the problem for failing citizens is that over generations they have lost touch with the culture in which they live. In my modest foreign travel, I have been aware of the differences and nuances of other cultures from that of my own. If I had chosen to live in any of those countries of my travel I would have to become fluent with their language, custom, and mores to be successful. Those are also the requirements for success in the United States.
At some intersection of the black struggle for equality, a small subset latched on to rejecting the accepted/prevailing American culture. I believe the children of that group are paying a heavy price and are the ones that are the subject of the 24/7 reports.
If one is able to pinpoint the worst single loss of information from CAD it would be the loss of desire for and understanding of the importance of education to one’s life. If we can agree education is the basis for success, how can we be surprised when 14% to 20% of a group fail to achieve high school graduation and then fail in competition for jobs with those who graduated high school let alone whose with advanced degrees. We express shock and dismay that blacks are incarcerated at such high levels and in most cases for crimes against black community members.
They are jailed because CAD has stripped these inmates of almost every piece of information necessary to keep themselves out of jail. These inmates are not void of capacity, they are void of information achieved from education that comes to people not afflicted with CAD.
Cultural Alzheimer’s disease has erased “the sequence.” The sequence is first to get an education, get employment, get married and then have children. Studies have shown when this sequence was employed the chance of living in poverty is vastly diminished. Conversely, poverty increases at a greater rate with each missed sequence step. The surest trip to the bottom comes to the mother and child without husband and father.
To solve any problem one must first be aware of what the problem is, and I conclude CAD is the culprit that infects failing students. To test if my theory has merit, I suggest a few experts — teachers — construct a survey for classroom teachers to define the traits of successful/failing students they encounter each day. The survey would include everything from language abilities, core subject knowledge to soft skills. Another segment would include successful/falling parental traits. Once this survey has concluded, the results would be the basis of a major article in The Courier that would compel someone with proven leadership skills to step forward to lead an assault on CAD.
If such an undertaking occurs I will donate $1000 to help defray costs. This is an opportunity to understand success/failure and engage bright minds in an effort to solve, or at least greatly mitigate, the problem of failing CAD students. Existing help groups should be canvassed and incorporated into a master plan to obtain maximum results.
We need not focus on why or who to blame because the past is past and cannot be reversed. It can only be remedied for the children yet to be born in the metro area.
For civil comment state name, use email tcydb11@gmail.com
Don Miller of Waterloo is a retired business owner and interested citizen.