GUEST COLUMN: Cultural Alzheimer’s disease impedes racial equality

If one is able to pinpoint the worst single loss of information from CAD it would be the loss of desire for and understanding of the importance of education to one’s life. If we can agree education is the basis for success, how can we be surprised when 14% to 20% of a group fail to achieve high school graduation and then fail in competition for jobs with those who graduated high school let alone whose with advanced degrees. We express shock and dismay that blacks are incarcerated at such high levels and in most cases for crimes against black community members.

They are jailed because CAD has stripped these inmates of almost every piece of information necessary to keep themselves out of jail. These inmates are not void of capacity, they are void of information achieved from education that comes to people not afflicted with CAD.

Cultural Alzheimer’s disease has erased “the sequence.” The sequence is first to get an education, get employment, get married and then have children. Studies have shown when this sequence was employed the chance of living in poverty is vastly diminished. Conversely, poverty increases at a greater rate with each missed sequence step. The surest trip to the bottom comes to the mother and child without husband and father.