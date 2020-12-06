GUEST COLUMN: COVID-19 vaccine will protect lives and livelihoods

The year 2020 has been downright awful. Over 10,000 of our Cedar Valley family members, friends and neighbors have battled with COVID-19, 125 of whom who have died. This strand of coronavirus is incredibly powerful, but its potency has only been amplified by our politics of division and the intentional deconstruction of trust in our public institutions by some, resulting in too many refusing the use of masks and adhering to social distancing measures.
These actions compound, resulting in more people being infected by this virus, putting our family, friends and neighbors in harm's way. The domino effect of our national lack of response to the COVID-19 pandemic, beyond simply being inconvenienced, is that we have all suffered increased stress, loneliness & uncertainty.
Small businesses are not immune to these impacts. The Cedar Valley should celebrate that we have rallied around our small business community and that very few of our small businesses that help create our community brand have had to shut their doors, especially in comparison to the rest of the state and nation. We must, however, recognize that every day compounds stress to these business that we all hope can survive. Keeping Cedar Valley businesses alive, despite national trends, will be impacted not only by our local response, but also by a stronger state and national response. The Cedar Valley has a role and opportunity to lead in this effort.
While 2020 has been awful, as we turn the page toward 2021, it appears that a vaccine is on its way.
At Experience Waterloo, where we work to drive economic development through tourism and small business support, we recognize the vaccine as a step on our collective road to health and economic recovery. With over 3,000 tourism, travel and hospitality industry jobs in the Cedar Valley, our communities use of the vaccine, coupled with continued and more diligent use of masks and adherence to social distancing measures, will prove to be vital as we look to reactivate the $400 million economic engine that is tourism and hospitality throughout Black Hawk County.
The Cedar Valley is blessed to have a number of organizations that work tirelessly to better our entire community through empowering their own constituencies. From downtown mom-and-pop business owners to international manufacturers; from senior citizens to child care providers; from chambers of commerce to labor unions; seemingly every resident has an organization that can speak to and for their interests.
In the wake of what appears to be great news about COVID-19 vaccines, we need every organization to lend its voice and organizational reach to educating constituencies and the broader community at large. We must all focus on education about and distribution of a vaccine upon it’s availability, while maintaining public adherence to social distancing and mask wearing measures.
That is why we are calling on organizations large and small to support and reinforce the important messages coming from the Black Hawk County Health Department. Right now, the health department is hosting a community survey, seeking to measure public sentiment about the vaccine and our ongoing battle with the virus. The survey can be found at www.BlackHawkCovid19.com.
As vaccine education and distribution plans become solidified, our community organizations must step up and lend our voices to amplifying the message. We must now look to local partnerships to prepare and lead our community forward with intentionality, responsibility and purpose. The Cedar Valley must be the example of communities taking our futures into our own hands -- for the Cedar Valley, our lives and our livelihoods depend on it.
Tavis Hall is executive director of Experience Waterloo.
