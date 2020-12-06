GUEST COLUMN: COVID-19 vaccine will protect lives and livelihoods

The year 2020 has been downright awful. Over 10,000 of our Cedar Valley family members, friends and neighbors have battled with COVID-19, 125 of whom who have died. This strand of coronavirus is incredibly powerful, but its potency has only been amplified by our politics of division and the intentional deconstruction of trust in our public institutions by some, resulting in too many refusing the use of masks and adhering to social distancing measures.

These actions compound, resulting in more people being infected by this virus, putting our family, friends and neighbors in harm's way. The domino effect of our national lack of response to the COVID-19 pandemic, beyond simply being inconvenienced, is that we have all suffered increased stress, loneliness & uncertainty.