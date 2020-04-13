GUEST COLUMN: COVID-19 shows value of Iowa-grown food

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we continue to experience the disruptive effects of COVID-19, there is one thing we can count on: all Iowans will need access to food. Yet, as recent news reports have reminded us, we have an industrial food system that allows people’s fear to drive up the price of the very food they’re afraid of losing access to.

While we grow feed, fuel, hogs, chickens and beef for the world, Iowa imports nearly 90 percent of its food.

There are farmers near you growing beef, pork, poultry and lamb on grass the way nature intended. They would be glad to take your orders. Farmers are starting seeds to grow lettuce, broccoli, spinach, squash, cucumbers, tomatoes and more for you all season long. Farmers are pruning trees and berry bushes so Iowans can enjoy fresh pears, apples, raspberries, peaches and more grown just a few miles away.

Go to localharvest.org to find them, check out their websites, order online and get ready to eat some of the freshest, most natural food you’ve had in years. Let’s show the so-called experts that there is a market for what our people and our soils can grow right here in Iowa.