GUEST COLUMN: COVID-19 shows value of Iowa-grown food

As we continue to experience the disruptive effects of COVID-19, there is one thing we can count on: all Iowans will need access to food. Yet, as recent news reports have reminded us, we have an industrial food system that allows people’s fear to drive up the price of the very food they’re afraid of losing access to.
While we grow feed, fuel, hogs, chickens and beef for the world, Iowa imports nearly 90 percent of its food.
There are farmers near you growing beef, pork, poultry and lamb on grass the way nature intended. They would be glad to take your orders. Farmers are starting seeds to grow lettuce, broccoli, spinach, squash, cucumbers, tomatoes and more for you all season long. Farmers are pruning trees and berry bushes so Iowans can enjoy fresh pears, apples, raspberries, peaches and more grown just a few miles away.
Go to localharvest.org to find them, check out their websites, order online and get ready to eat some of the freshest, most natural food you’ve had in years. Let’s show the so-called experts that there is a market for what our people and our soils can grow right here in Iowa.
And let’s talk about cost. These farmers don’t operate on the gouging principle. Their food costs more because it takes more work to grow healthy, fresh food in a way that helps clean up the mess left behind by industrial agriculture. Just as importantly, it costs more because they farm on land close to our communities.
They compete for that land with large commodity farms and housing developers, which means higher mortgages and rents than they’d pay if competing with other food farmers. If you had to pay the same mortgage or rent for your home in a small rural community as you would for the equivalent penthouse downtown Des Moines, what would your cash flow look like? That’s what these farmers struggle with every day.
Let’s consider public policy that sets aside a percentage of farmland around our communities just for nature-friendly, neighborhood-friendly market farms. Let’s imagine an Iowa sustained by wholesome food grown on those community-based farms. Now let’s imagine what our food system would look like during this crisis.
Maybe those farmers — who would be your neighbors and friends — could afford to temporarily discount their products’ prices so all residents could afford the stored, canned, dried, frozen or freeze-dried food they’d have available right now and the fresh food coming in the next few weeks and months. For the sake of the community.
Market farmers across the state are already instituting home delivery and safe drop-off sites. Contact them now to help them plan and grow what you’ll want in a few months.
Suzan Erem is the executive director of the Sustainable Iowa Land Trust, a statewide nonprofit that protects land to grow healthy food. She can be reached at suzan@silt.org.
