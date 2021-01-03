GUEST COLUMN: COVID-19 is not the only pandemic in America

What is worrisome is that our country was at the brink of becoming something less than a democracy. For the first time in history a despotic demigod leader and his loyal allies tried to overturn a democratically run election by spewing misinformation and lies.

Harvard political scientist Steven Levitsky, a co-author of “How Democracies Die,” said, “I worry that this whole post-election process has been the dress rehearsal.” Levitsky citied Vladimir Lenin’s quote that the Russian Revolution of 1905 was the “dress rehearsal” for the October Revolution of 1917, which put the Bolsheviks in power. Levitsky felt that Republicans “won’t punish this sort of behavior, they’ll likely applaud it.”

So this is the “anti-democratic virus.” And although Trump seems to be the tip of this viral “sword” his supporters are the “blade.” Unfortunately the blade existed before the tip was at the top of this sword-like virus. The disregard and disrespect for American values and principles that are symptomatic of this “anti-democratic virus” were already there and coming to a point which allowed a man like Trump to become our president.