GUEST COLUMN: COVID-19 is not the only pandemic in America

Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich recently wrote, “Americans’ acceptance of Trump’s behavior will be his vilest legacy” and “a wrecking ball to American democracy.” Reich felt most of the 74 million Americans who voted to re-elect Trump do not “hold Trump accountable for what he’s done to America.
This vile legacy is also shared by those millions of Americans who voted for him. A vote for Trump was a vote to support his undemocratic behaviors. Those behaviors created conditions where hundreds of thousands of Americans have died and still are dying due to the COVID-19 virus. Trump voters, supporters and Republican members of congress have to share in the responsibility of shouldering this deadly outcome, even on a state and local level.
In my 70 years I have never seen such abhorrent behavior from elected officials and fellow Americans. Therefore COVID-19 is not the only pandemic spreading through our country. There is another attitudinal virus that has infected the hearts and minds of Americans. Trump’s 47% who voted for him have caught this virus. Trump dubbed COVID-19 as the “China virus”, but I call what Trump supporters have caught the “anti-democratic virus.”
Whereas cough and high temperatures are some symptoms of COVID-19, this “anti-democratic virus” that is plaguing almost half of America has very unsightly symptoms. Some of these symptoms can include being: selfish, mean-spirited, racist, unfeeling, unsympathetic, corrupt, narcissistic, untruthful, deceptive, unpatriotic, fraudulent, angry, and sometimes being just downright ignorant. I’ve heard the people who claim ignorance frequently exclaim, “Oh, I just can’t stand to watch the news anymore!”
What is worrisome is that our country was at the brink of becoming something less than a democracy. For the first time in history a despotic demigod leader and his loyal allies tried to overturn a democratically run election by spewing misinformation and lies.
Harvard political scientist Steven Levitsky, a co-author of “How Democracies Die,” said, “I worry that this whole post-election process has been the dress rehearsal.” Levitsky citied Vladimir Lenin’s quote that the Russian Revolution of 1905 was the “dress rehearsal” for the October Revolution of 1917, which put the Bolsheviks in power. Levitsky felt that Republicans “won’t punish this sort of behavior, they’ll likely applaud it.”
So this is the “anti-democratic virus.” And although Trump seems to be the tip of this viral “sword” his supporters are the “blade.” Unfortunately the blade existed before the tip was at the top of this sword-like virus. The disregard and disrespect for American values and principles that are symptomatic of this “anti-democratic virus” were already there and coming to a point which allowed a man like Trump to become our president.
Trump’s campaign slogans of “Make America Great,” Make America Great Again,” and “Make America First,” resonated throughout his base. Considering it is predicted our country will soon top over a half a million Americans dead from the COVID-19 virus, Trump and his supporters appear to care more about making themselves great than their their fellow Americans. That is the selfish symptom which is manifested in the “anti-democratic virus.”
So there’s quite a mess awaiting our new President Joe Biden. He faces two virus pandemics. One virus is of a medical nature but the other attitudinal. With the COVID-19 vaccines that are now appearing I feel very hopeful we can conquer this if Americans will cooperate and wear masks and self-distance for a while. The attitudinal “anti-democratic virus” will be much harder to deal with.
Donald Trump has done enormous damage to the future of our environment, our seat on the world stage, and fighting climate change. He has skeletonized the State and Justice departments.
Much depends on the outcome of the U.S. Senate run-off election in Georgia, but regardless of the outcome, Biden is going to have to do a whirlwind of actions to right the wrongs from the Trump administration. Although Biden was hopeful to serve both the people who voted for him and those who did not vote for him, he has to take into account the attitudinal virus that exists within the “anti-democratic” populous. The vaccine for that virus may be a long time coming.
Steve Wikert is a Cedar Falls resident, Vietnam veteran and retired teacher.