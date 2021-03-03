GUEST COLUMN: COVID-19 illustrates opportunities for Iowa’s local foods system

Let’s call the impact of 2020 on Iowa’s local food system the “Toto Factor.”
After a long, and sometimes harrowing journey throughout the “Wizard of Oz” story, Dorothy finds herself pleading to the mysterious “Great Oz” for “gifts” for her friends. In that scene it is Toto, Dorothy’s beloved dog, who slips behind the curtain and, with a tug, reveals the mesmerizing “Great Oz” is not a mysterious force, but a simple, tangible human. COVID-19, and the myriad stories surrounding it, has been Iowa’s Toto, unveiling the recognizable, tangible asset we have in our local food and farm system.
Rapid changes in marketplace options and supply chain dynamics in 2020 tugged that curtain even further, provoking Iowans to take a hard look at the food system they want to support. Grocery shelves that seemed perpetually full suddenly dwindled and were empty. Restaurant closures forced consumers to polish up their home chef skills. Farmers markets were classified as an “essential service” due to their dual role supporting local farms and providing communities access to fresh, healthy food.
Consumers were able to connect with the foods because the farmers themselves poured on the creativity. Plans for full seasons at farmers markets were quickly supplemented, if not replaced, by online shopping platforms. Individual farmers leveraged the power of collaboration, and curbside pickup emerged as a new way to connect with a wide selection of products from farms and local businesses. Community supported agriculture subscriptions saw a spike after several years of waning demand.
Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig announced the Local Produce and Protein Program using coronavirus relief dollars “to support local producers and schools as they navigate the ongoing disruptions.” Fifty-four farmers and food hubs applied for equipment funds. Thirty-six K-12 schools applied for equipment and supply funds. More than 100 K-12 schools, colleges and universities and early care centers were awarded grants to buy local foods. LPPP hit its target — providing quality food through the critical channel of our public schools while providing local producers a boost of support during a challenging season. Originally, a total of $490,000 was available in grants. An additional $250,000 was later allocated due to demand, for a total of $740,000.
LPPP grants were awarded in September, and all purchases had to be completed by Dec. 1. The next 10 weeks were a flurry of activity. The farmers had the supply, food hubs were able to source, aggregate and deliver, and veteran schools as well as newbies to the Iowa farm to school program placed orders. As of Jan. 7, $603,000 of $740,000 funds had been spent. $101,000 had been reimbursed for school kitchen equipment, $277,000 for producer equipment, and $225,000 for school food purchases. Schools in 53 of Iowa’s 99 counties participated.
For more information, contact:Kamyar Enshayan, Kamyar.enshayan@uni.edu; Jan Libbey, libbey.jan@gmail.com; or Audrey Tran Lam, audrey.tranlam@uni.edu.