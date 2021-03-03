GUEST COLUMN: COVID-19 illustrates opportunities for Iowa’s local foods system

Let’s call the impact of 2020 on Iowa’s local food system the “Toto Factor.”

After a long, and sometimes harrowing journey throughout the “Wizard of Oz” story, Dorothy finds herself pleading to the mysterious “Great Oz” for “gifts” for her friends. In that scene it is Toto, Dorothy’s beloved dog, who slips behind the curtain and, with a tug, reveals the mesmerizing “Great Oz” is not a mysterious force, but a simple, tangible human. COVID-19, and the myriad stories surrounding it, has been Iowa’s Toto, unveiling the recognizable, tangible asset we have in our local food and farm system.

Rapid changes in marketplace options and supply chain dynamics in 2020 tugged that curtain even further, provoking Iowans to take a hard look at the food system they want to support. Grocery shelves that seemed perpetually full suddenly dwindled and were empty. Restaurant closures forced consumers to polish up their home chef skills. Farmers markets were classified as an “essential service” due to their dual role supporting local farms and providing communities access to fresh, healthy food.