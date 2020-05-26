Guest column: COVID-19 has clinical and financial implications for Iowa hospitals

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Rightfully, most attention now is on the front-line care Iowa hospitals are providing for patients stricken with COVID-19. Yet, it’s the financial repercussions of this pandemic that may be more threatening to the future of Iowa hospitals. Collectively, Iowa hospitals could lose more than $1.4 billion through September, according to financial modeling by CliftonLarsonAllen, a well-known audit and consulting firm.

Although Congress has provided stimulus and relief funding, the $550 million that has been received by Iowa hospitals will on average help support their operations for 45-60 days and will not be enough to close the fiscal gap many are facing because of COVID-19.

Iowa hospitals on average lost half of their gross revenue in the pandemic’s first six weeks. As a group, it’s an estimated $12 million net loss per day from mid-March to late April. Much of that is because of the suspension of elective procedures. Although COVID-19 treatment comes at a substantial cost to hospitals, it’s been this elective-procedure interruption that has caused the most damage to hospitals’ financials.