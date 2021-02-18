GUEST COLUMN: Courier article highlights need for expungement reform

A Jan. 4 Courier article about the plight of some workers at Tyson’s Waterloo meatpacking plant reveals why Iowa needs to revise its expungement laws. Expungement is the technical term for clearing a criminal record, usually of minor, nonviolent offenses. The stigma carried by these records acts as a de facto extension of the sentence by limiting job prospects, making it difficult to find housing, and stymieing efforts to further one’s education.
The mistreatment of formerly incarcerated employees highlights how criminal records make it difficult for a person to fully re-enter normal society from prison. Those interviewed in the piece attested that they are striving for a fresh start, but the difficulty finding good-paying jobs and the degradation from those few employers who will hire them tempts some to consider abandoning the idea of an honest living altogether.
Expunging a criminal record would allow a person to have a truly fresh start. But a study by Rosenblum Law reveals that Iowa is the third-most difficult state for a person to have his or her criminal record cleared, behind Louisiana and New York. The study used a sample offense of shoplifting goods valued at $200, then takes into account the length of time a person must wait before filing an expungement petition, as well as any costs associated with filing it, among other factors.
In Iowa, even for minor, nonviolent offenses, a person must wait no less than eight years after release to begin the process of requesting an expungement. During this time they are likely to struggle with both joblessness and homelessness.
The Internet age makes it easy for even small businesses to conduct background checks on prospective employees and pass over those with any kind of criminal record, not just felonies. As a result, more than 60% of formerly incarcerated individuals are still unemployed one year after release, according to research from the Sentencing Project. Those who do manage to find jobs either take home significantly less money or find their choices severely limited.
Landlords are also quick to reject the formerly incarcerated, leaving many who have paid their debt to society homeless and adrift. A 2018 study from the Prison Policy Initiative found that those with criminal records are 10 times more likely to end up homeless.
When a person is unable to get a job or find a home, it can drag them into a cycle of criminality, turning prison into a revolving door institution. As one person interviewed at the Tyson plant said, “I feared that I was going to have to get back out here and sell drugs and stuff like that.”
Giving some offenders the chance to clear a criminal record sooner can break this cycle. Research from Harvard University shows that, after age 26, a person is far less likely to commit another crime if he or she has at least full-time, minimum-wage work. This is echoed by studies from the University of Cincinnati College of Law and the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics, which show that a person who has served his or her time is far less likely to commit additional crimes after receiving an expungement. Breaking this cycle would also go a long way to lowering the state’s prison population, which recently reached an eight-year high.
Those who have paid their debt to society deserve the chance at a fresh start without feeling boxed into low-paying or degrading work. But Iowa’s existing expungement laws impede this by letting the stigma of a criminal record linger for an egregious amount of time when compared with other states. Iowa lawmakers need to get serious about making expungements more accessible and less lengthy for the benefit of everyone.
Adam H. Rosenblum is the founding attorney of Rosenblum Law, P.C., a general law practice with offices in New York City, Albany, Buffalo and Bloomfield, New Jersey.