GUEST COLUMN: Courier article highlights need for expungement reform

The Internet age makes it easy for even small businesses to conduct background checks on prospective employees and pass over those with any kind of criminal record, not just felonies. As a result, more than 60% of formerly incarcerated individuals are still unemployed one year after release, according to research from the Sentencing Project. Those who do manage to find jobs either take home significantly less money or find their choices severely limited.

Landlords are also quick to reject the formerly incarcerated, leaving many who have paid their debt to society homeless and adrift. A 2018 study from the Prison Policy Initiative found that those with criminal records are 10 times more likely to end up homeless.

When a person is unable to get a job or find a home, it can drag them into a cycle of criminality, turning prison into a revolving door institution. As one person interviewed at the Tyson plant said, “I feared that I was going to have to get back out here and sell drugs and stuff like that.”