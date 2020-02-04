Guest Column: Councilwoman explains 'Ban the Box' vote

On Jan. 27, I introduced a motion to rescind The Fair Chance Act, also known as “ban the box,” but it died for lack of a second.

I have opposed ban the box from the beginning because it had parts to it that were patently unfair to private business. This law says you may not ask, on a job application, whether the applicant has a criminal record. It also says you may not ask, during the interview, if the applicant has a criminal record. It goes further and does not allow the business owner to check for a criminal background as he debates, internally, who to hire. The owner is only allowed to check for a criminal record after a job offer has been made.

Businesses are not allowed to use what they find in the criminal background to retract the offer of employment. They can only withdraw it if they can come up with a legitimate business reason to do so. We are directly interfering in private business. The owner may have passed over someone well suited for the job who has since accepted other employment. What a costly procedure this will become for our businesses, in both time and money.