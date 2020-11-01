GUEST COLUMN: Comparing Trump to previous presidents

Fillmore felt immigrant voters were “corrupting the ballot box” like Trump claimed millions of illegal immigrants voted in the 2016 election; both conspiracy theories went unfounded.

Does Fillmore’s statement that American jobs were being taken by “men of foreign birth to the exclusion of the native born” sound familiar?

Presidential rankings of Jackson, Johnson, Fillmore and Trump: Who might be the most knowledgeable about American politics and least biased to rank U.S. presidents? Answer: the American Political Science Association’s Presidents and Executive Politics members; the leading professional organization for the study of political science.

How are these four presidents —- out of 45 total — ranked by APSA’s scholars, where No. 1 means the best U.S. president and No. 45 means the worst president? Answer: Andrew Jackson: #15; Millard Fillmore: #38; Andrew Johnson: #40 and Donald Trump: #45.