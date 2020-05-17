GUEST COLUMN: Community Foundation establishes First Responders Fund

Although the fund will not magically change our entire community, we know that it provides a starting point to begin the long healing process. Many unmet needs remain, and our work is just beginning. It will take me, you and all those that have a stake in our community. It will take vision, hard work, resources, and hope to rebuild our community.

Waterloo, this is your opportunity to serve our first responders. When another person shares their need and we make an effort to meet it, we become more human. That is a gift to us. We at the Waterloo Community Foundation have been given the opportunity to help others with their needs and, as a result, have received much more than we have given.

Our foundation was formed in 2015 to support Waterloo residents with the confidence that all gifts are invested in our community efficiently and effectively. Most importantly, we are here to help. Our hope for the future is that you join us in building a vibrant Waterloo for our kids, grandkids, families, neighbors and all those generations after us. Our community’s future depends on it.

Wilfred Johnson is president of the Waterloo Community Foundation. He retired on April 1 as an administrator at the University of Northern Iowa.