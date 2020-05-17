GUEST COLUMN: Community Foundation establishes First Responders Fund
GUEST COLUMN: Community Foundation establishes First Responders Fund

Wilfred Johnson

Wilfred Johnson

Our community has been hit hard with the coronavirus pandemic, and changing how we do business, recreate, communicate, and deliberate. What will a “new Waterloo” look like? As they say, we will know more about that in the future.

But until then, today we know there are many needs and countless heroes among us, particularly our first responders who proudly serve us: Waterloo Police, Waterloo Fire Rescue, Peoples Community Health Clinic, UnityPoint and MercyOne. Each and every day, they sacrifice their own health and well-being to keep our community and families safe.

Living our mission to “enhance Waterloo and its residents,” we established the First Responders Fund on May 1. We have challenged the community to match our $5,000 contribution and you have responded with gifts large and small. Can we do more? We can! No matter the size of your gift, all are received gratefully and 100% of your donation goes directly to these first responder organizations.

Gifts can be made securely on the foundation’s home page https://www.wloocommunityfoundation.org/ or our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/waterloocommunityfoundation/. Donations can be mailed to the Waterloo Community Foundation at PO Box 1253, Waterloo, IA 50704, with a “First Responders Fund” notation.

Although the fund will not magically change our entire community, we know that it provides a starting point to begin the long healing process. Many unmet needs remain, and our work is just beginning. It will take me, you and all those that have a stake in our community. It will take vision, hard work, resources, and hope to rebuild our community.

Waterloo, this is your opportunity to serve our first responders. When another person shares their need and we make an effort to meet it, we become more human. That is a gift to us. We at the Waterloo Community Foundation have been given the opportunity to help others with their needs and, as a result, have received much more than we have given.

Our foundation was formed in 2015 to support Waterloo residents with the confidence that all gifts are invested in our community efficiently and effectively. Most importantly, we are here to help. Our hope for the future is that you join us in building a vibrant Waterloo for our kids, grandkids, families, neighbors and all those generations after us. Our community’s future depends on it.

Wilfred Johnson is president of the Waterloo Community Foundation. He retired on April 1 as an administrator at the University of Northern Iowa.

