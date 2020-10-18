GUEST COLUMN: Column should give Trump credit where it's due

In Sunday’s Courier (Oct. 11) Gary Kroeger’s editorial “Populism gets a lot incorrect” should have been headlined “Liberals tell half-truths.”

He starts by describing Trump supporters with a less eloquent version of Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables,” who Barack Obama described as people “who cling to their guns and religion.” Kroeger then says those deplorables shouldn’t worry because in the Clinton and Obama administrations “not one significant change was made to their (perceived) 2nd Amendment rights.” The inclusion of the word “perceived” gives away that Kroeger believes there is no right to bear arms, and the deplorables should indeed be very worried. He also doesn’t mention that those same deplorables are disgusted with the liberal support for the silencing of any conservative views in the universities, the tearing down of statues of historic figures, the claim America is systemically racist and the New York state law that allows “abortion” up to the moment of birth.