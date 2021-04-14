GUEST COLUMN: College Hill vision plan should not be blocked by landlords

Conversely, who are the people behind the so-called “Concerned Citizens of College Hill”? Their identities remains mysterious, but Vajpeyi told the council they are “a group of individuals representing about $50 million of business and housing interest around the College Hill and this is mostly already constructed stuff. They’ve got about 1,000 apartment bedrooms.”

The College Hill Partnership, which represents the voice of College Hill to the city, participated in the vision plan process and sent City Council a formal letter of support.

But the “Concerned Citizens of College Hill,” which was absent from the months of open opportunities in the process, now shows up at the 11th hour because it doesn’t like the fact that the vision plan calls for rethinking parking requirements on College Hill. They are suggesting the council “receive and file” rather than formally approve the vision plan. That would have the effect of burying the vision plan for College Hill, which is exactly what they want. [See link: https://wcfcourier.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/cf-council-unsure-on-college-hill-vision-plan/article_82785a69-ba19-537f-a08b-e6689f9f16be.html].