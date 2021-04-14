GUEST COLUMN: College Hill vision plan should not be blocked by landlords

I am president of the College Hill Partnership and have been a member of the board since its founding in 2008. I am a homeowner in the College Hill neighborhood of more than 14 years and have worked at the University of Northern Iowa for nearly 25 years.
The nonprofit CHP was formed as a combination of the former neighborhood and merchants associations. The mission of the new group was to be “the leader in revitalization and promotion of the College Hill area.”
The CHP recently has worked with the city of Cedar Falls and consultants Ferrell Madden to develop the Imagine College Hill Vision Plan. The planning process was open to the public, and the CHP did outreach on multiple occasions to ensure participation of all stakeholders. [See link: https://wcfcourier.com/news/local/college-hills-possible-future-outlined-at-imagine-college-hill-presentation/article_804fbd4b-72fb-5c17-b49e-6f0684e9c1df.html]
Downtown Cedar Falls started this same process before us, and College Hill is the second Cedar Falls neighborhood to undergo this important planning for the future.
The vision plan is the first step in the process to update a very dated zoning code for future development in downtown and College Hill. Downtown, a much bigger commercial area, has sailed through the vision plan approval process. But for College Hill, a special interest group of landlords has tried to sabotage council approval of the plan.
At the City Council’s committee of the whole meeting April 5, attorney Eashaan Vajpeyi, who represents a landlord group that calls itself “Concerned Citizens of College Hill,” smeared and misrepresented the College Hill Partnership. [For verification and online link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-Y7AFy-0vE].
Vajpeyi told council, “The College Hill Partnership stakeholders, um, which, as I’ve done a lot of digging over this on a lot of years, well, not a lot of years, a couple years, is run, primarily, by developers, business partners of the those developers, who will make a fortune on the biggest buildings with the least amount of parking. So, just keep that perspective when the College Hill Partnership is really about this.”
Vajpeyi could have done his research in five minutes by going to our CHP website. There is no secret to this. We are a nonprofit, nonpartisan, and completely transparent about our board members’ identities. We are elected by the citizens who are CHP members, and all of the board members are unpaid volunteers.
That the CHP is controlled by developers is just plain absurd. From the beginning, we have had an 11-member board that reserves specific seats to make sure we represent College Hill businesses, College Hill residents, College Hill property owners, and representatives from the city of Cedar Falls and the University of Northern Iowa. Representing all stakeholders is the whole point of our partnership from its founding.
Conversely, who are the people behind the so-called “Concerned Citizens of College Hill”? Their identities remains mysterious, but Vajpeyi told the council they are “a group of individuals representing about $50 million of business and housing interest around the College Hill and this is mostly already constructed stuff. They’ve got about 1,000 apartment bedrooms.”
The College Hill Partnership, which represents the voice of College Hill to the city, participated in the vision plan process and sent City Council a formal letter of support.
But the “Concerned Citizens of College Hill,” which was absent from the months of open opportunities in the process, now shows up at the 11th hour because it doesn’t like the fact that the vision plan calls for rethinking parking requirements on College Hill. They are suggesting the council “receive and file” rather than formally approve the vision plan. That would have the effect of burying the vision plan for College Hill, which is exactly what they want. [See link: https://wcfcourier.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/cf-council-unsure-on-college-hill-vision-plan/article_82785a69-ba19-537f-a08b-e6689f9f16be.html].
Vajpeyi’s comments to council reveal the contours of what’s really happening: A small group of current landlords on College Hill, who have built their rental businesses under the present parking code rules, want to prevent the possibility of newer parking rules that might be beneficial to newer apartment building developments. Because this seems like an act of blatant protectionism on their behalf, they also attempt to denigrate the good reputation of the College Hill Partnership for cover.
I’m not having it. The members and volunteers of the College Hill Partnership are the original “concerned citizens” of College Hill, and we have been putting in hundreds of hours over the years to make College Hill a better place. The City Council should not let a small cartel of landlords try to hold College Hill’s future hostage to protect their own special interests.
Christopher Martin is president of the College Hill Partnership.