GUEST COLUMN: Closing the meal gap, every meal, every day

What we do is intentional, so we know the people who need food will have access to it. And we continue to ask you to help us provide basic resources for the people we serve. We will do this so our services are delivered with the highest integrity, in a multi-faceted way (evaluating our services and where we provide them) and to ensure they are delivered in the most welcoming way. The strong foundation we have built will carry us into the future.

Too many times we hear the comment, “What about the person that may be getting a service because they don’t want to work?” What we see is the opposite; most people don’t want to have to ask for help. Many are retired, living on a limited income and struggling to pay their rent, mortgage or medical bills. You shouldn’t have to work hard your whole life and then retire and not be able to meet your basic needs. Our programs help fill those gaps so food is not an impossible choice.

Food sources have changed over the years, and when that happens we adapt to those changes. This past year, 68% of the food we distributed was perishable or frozen. This is good news, because it means our food is more nutritious. Nutritious food is often the most expensive, and if you have limited resources, you are not going to spend your resources on that type of food.