GUEST COLUMN: Cleanup in aisle 45 please

Every American should cheer that Biden will permit our 15 executive departments and 96 regulatory agencies that were under Trump’s draconian authoritarian rule to return to their rightful independent freedom-from-presidential-intervention role.

Domestically, with a stroke of the pen, in an attempt to put xenophobia in its rightful place, Biden will address the 400 policy changes Trump ruthlessly cast upon our immigration system. After all, 97.6% of Americans are of immigrant descent and should honor our long-standing humane colonization endeavors.

Biden’s executive orders can protect 787,580 Dreamers from deportation, reverse the 33 unprecedented steps Trump took against the LGBTQ community and salvage 125 environmental rules Trump eradicated.

With Senate GOP bipartisan cooperation, expect issues like Equal Rights Amendment, minimum wage, farm bill, universal broadband access, universal preschool education, fuel-economy standards, renewable energy incentives, affordable prescription drugs, public-option health plan, criminal-justice reform, infrastructure (ignored for 4 years), voter suppression and white supremacist violence to be addressed.

Biden and his administration need every flag-waiving patriot’s support as it doesn’t take long to realize the damage produced by our 45th president and proclaim “we need a cleanup in aisle 45.”

Steve Corbin is an emeritus professor of marketing at the University of Northern Iowa and former Denver Board of Education member. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.