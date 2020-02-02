GUEST COLUMN: Clean energy is bipartisan issue

When it comes to the topic of what a clean energy future can look like, the political climate is more often in the spotlight than discussions across the aisle concerning climate solutions that move the country forward toward a shared goal. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

Clean energy is an issue that can bridge the partisan divide in today’s politics. There are plenty of reasons to support wind energy as part of a “all of the above” energy strategy, with the most advantageous one being the positive impact it’s had on the U.S. economy in the form of generating local job opportunities.

On top of that, it improves our own health, the health of the planet and the national security benefits of a homegrown energy source. Iowa’s growth in wind energy enjoys broad support across the political spectrum, and can serve as an example for the rest of the country hungry for opportunities to work across party lines.

Under bipartisan leadership, Iowa is second in the nation in installed wind capacity, behind only Texas, and second only to Kansas in wind energy as a percentage of total electricity generation. Wind energy investments have created nearly 10,000 jobs in Iowa directly, and strong growth is projected with wind turbine technician being the second-fastest growing job in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.