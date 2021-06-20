GUEST COLUMN: City of Cedar Falls at a Crossroads

Like other American cities and towns, Cedar Falls is at a cultural crossroads. Waterloo and Cedar Falls have different but equally compelling challenges. In Cedar Falls, we must come to terms with the reality and enduring harm caused by past sundown town practices.

As recently as 1947, an abstract for 22 new properties in the Cedar Heights neighborhood contained the restriction that, “No part of the premises herein platted shall be sold, leased to, owned or occupied by any person or persons other than persons of the Caucasian race, except that this provision shall not apply to servants of the owners or tenants.” This abstract was signed by the mayor and city clerk, making the government complicit in this discrimination.

That we are a 91% white, 2.5% Black population was not a mere accident, or simply a matter of people living where they preferred. Cedar Falls was designed this way, and we weren’t alone — such practices were commonplace in the last century, and its pernicious legacy haunts American communities even today. It’s time we recognize and renounce that sundown town past.

