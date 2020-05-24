Guest column: Child care workers stay strong on front lines

We were making progress, and many child care centers and home providers have increased their capacity to serve. The COVID pandemic certainly caused a step back in this momentum, however, we are confident that we can build on our progress and provide options for families as we move forward.

Our message to you is one of gratitude and thanks to all of the child care heroes in our communities” Please take time to stop and say thank you, send a note or a delivery of goodies to express your gratitude for the very important service they provide our community.

Our coalition will continue to elevate the conversation to keep their work at the forefront, and to work on solutions to support families through their services. In the coming weeks, you will hear about various strategies and plans we are working on to expand and grow our child care availability in the Cedar Valley.

There are opportunities for community members to step up and serve on a committee or provide financial support to expand services. We look forward to sharing more about our expansion ideas and how you can help our community support and uplift the child care heroes among us.