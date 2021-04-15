GUEST COLUMN: Chasing perfection is inspiring to us all

“We will chase perfection and we will chase it relentlessly. Knowing all the while we can never achieve it. But along the way we will find excellence.”

Vince Lombardi

Some athletes who achieve immortality don’t look like they came from central casting. Their muscles don’t ripple with every movement. You wouldn’t pick them out of a lineup of potential All Americans. They don’t seem destined to take their places among the greatest in their chosen sports.

In the last 50 years we have have been privileged to watch three such overachievers here in the Upper Midwest.

Seeing Dan Gable wrestle for the first time was surprising. Expecting a ripped Adonis, we saw instead a somewhat rounded guy walk out onto the mat. He didn’t go for a pin until the third period. Being better conditioned, he slowly and methodically wore his opponent out. Eventually his adversary would bend to his will. Dan Gable worked harder than anyone else becoming one of the greatest amateur wrestlers in the history of the sport. He went on to become wrestling’s most successful coach, winning a staggering 15 national titles.