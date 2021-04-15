GUEST COLUMN: Chasing perfection is inspiring to us all

“We will chase perfection and we will chase it relentlessly. Knowing all the while we can never achieve it. But along the way we will find excellence.”
Vince Lombardi
Some athletes who achieve immortality don’t look like they came from central casting. Their muscles don’t ripple with every movement. You wouldn’t pick them out of a lineup of potential All Americans. They don’t seem destined to take their places among the greatest in their chosen sports.
In the last 50 years we have have been privileged to watch three such overachievers here in the Upper Midwest.
Seeing Dan Gable wrestle for the first time was surprising. Expecting a ripped Adonis, we saw instead a somewhat rounded guy walk out onto the mat. He didn’t go for a pin until the third period. Being better conditioned, he slowly and methodically wore his opponent out. Eventually his adversary would bend to his will. Dan Gable worked harder than anyone else becoming one of the greatest amateur wrestlers in the history of the sport. He went on to become wrestling’s most successful coach, winning a staggering 15 national titles.
If there was ever anyone who loved baseball more than Kirby Puckett, we’ve yet to see him. He loved everything about the game. The first one to the ballpark, Kirby enjoyed putting on his uniform and joking with his teammates. He loved the fans. One evening as he was signing autographs before a game, a cute little girl called out, “We love you Kirby!” With a big grin he reached into his back pocket for a ball. He signed and tossed it softly to her saying, “We love you too sweetheart.”
Kirby Puckett didn’t look like a guy who could make amazing circus catches. How could that short, chubby body leap so high? Puckett hit for power, ran the bases with speed and threw out runners from deep center field. But it was those amazing catches, stealing home runs with glove extended over the fence that he will be best remembered for. He was like the proverbial bumble bee, he didn’t know he wasn’t built to fly. Kirby wasn’t highly drafted or touted as the next Hall of Famer when he came up to the majors. Nevertheless, his bust will forever be displayed in Cooperstown.
Luka Garza was passed over by several top college basketball coaches. Despite leading his Maret High School to a Washington, D.C., championship, recruiters thought he was too slow and couldn’t jump. They weren’t completely wrong. To his credit, Fran McCaffery saw something the others missed. The Iowa coach looked beyond Luka’s short vertical jump and lumbering gate, seeing a kid with a burning desire to get better and stronger every day. He had the heart of a champion, destined to become special. Luka didn’t allow the skills that God neglected to give him get in the way of perfecting the talents he had been given.
Did he ever make the most of them!
As if guided by coach Lombardi, he chased perfection relentlessly. Under the tutelage of his father Frank, Luka embarked on a training regimen that would make a Navy Seal proud. Northwestern basketball coach Chris Collins used that one word to describe Luka,“relentless.”
Along the way he found excellence. This year Luka became the consensus Player of the Year, won the Wooden Award and virtually every honor that college basketball can bestow. He set records that may never be broken. Even as his team was being defeated too early in the NCAA tournament he scored 36 points. In recognition of all his accomplishments, his Iowa number (55) will be forever retired.
Luka Garza proved something else. He demonstrated that an important to key success and happiness is to be thankful. If you doubt that, please read his farewell letter to Hawkeye fans https://247sports.com/college/iowa/Article/Luka-Garza-Iowa-Hawkeyes-Wooden-Award-Naismith-Farewell-Letter-National-Player-of-the-Year-Fran-McCaffery-Tyler-Cook-2021-NBA-Draft-163762567/Amp/.
We are inspired by these otherwise unimpressive ducklings because they remind us of what ordinary Americans do every day. They take the blessings they are given, apply hard work and achieve some rather amazing things. The Luka Garzas’ squeeze every drop from the skills and opportunities they’re given. They embody the essence of the American dream.
Gil Gutknecht served six terms as a Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives from Minnesota. He and his wife, Mary, grew up in Cedar Falls and graduated from University of Northern Iowa. They now live in Rochester, Minnesota.