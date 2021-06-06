GUEST COLUMN: Changing energy landscape requires modernized power grid

There’s no doubt the utility industry is changing beneath our feet. From extreme weather events to the unprecedented transition to renewable energy generation, from the rapid adoption of electric vehicles to the increasing focus on energy system resilience, our industry is suddenly in the national spotlight. All of these forces reinforce the critical role of the transmission grid to support the changing landscape and ensure consumers have access to low-cost, clean and reliable electricity.

As Iowa’s independent electric transmission provider, ITC Midwest is responding to these changes as we deliver electricity from the point of generation to distribution utilities that directly serve consumers. Despite the forces of change, our focus remains on providing reliable, cost-effective transmission service.

Over the past 13 years, ITC Midwest has invested nearly $4 billion to modernize and improve the electric grid in our region. These investments provide value in the form of enhanced reliability with system outages reduced by 63%, access to more renewable energy resources, and capacity for economic growth.