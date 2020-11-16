GUEST COLUMN: CFNEIA: Leading the way for vibrant communities

Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa is making an impact now and will forever.

The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa is proud to be one of over 900 community foundations in the United States making tremendous impacts and providing a unique place for charitable people to become involved. Community Foundation Week, Nov. 12-18, is a time to recognize the important role CFNEIA plays in fostering local collaboration and generosity to address community challenges. Even in you are not aware of CFNEIA, you’ve likely felt its impact.

CFNEIA is an independent, public nonprofit that connects resources from individual and institutional donors to local nonprofit organizations that are the heart of strong, vibrant communities. The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa has granted $100 million over its 64-year history and holds $120 million in assets. These numbers reflect CFNEIA’s ability to respond across its 20-county region, not only today, but for generations to come. In 1956, the vision of impacting the Cedar Valley forever was brought to life through the determination and generosity of community-minded leaders. Today, this vision continues to grow because of the ongoing support of those who care about their community.