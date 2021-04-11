GUEST COLUMN: CF public safety model a success story

Cedar Falls carries a safety rating that is at the top 1% of all fire departments. This independent ISO rating coupled with Moody’s top financial rating should provide a clue that Cedar Falls is doing what’s best for the taxpayers. If the language that was carefully hidden in a legitimate legislative proposal were to have passed as written, the cost to local taxpayers would be in the millions of dollars. A few intentionally misinformed people in Des Moines have been persuaded that some former and present council members were unfair. They allege union busting and make unsubstantiated claims to bolster their fear mongering. While it is not union busting, it is an issue with the past IAFF union leadership. They should be ashamed.

The efforts of a few disgruntled individuals, especially on social media, have done an effective job of misrepresenting the truth. Fortunately the truth is clear for all to see. The PSO policy is a rousing success based on all measures. Recently some of our local elected leaders in the Statehouse colluded with the special interest authors who inserted two inappropriate sentences about the PSO policy into the middle of the proposed bill. Rep. Bob Kressig was quoted as saying we should talk more about the PSO model. What? What hole has he been living in? Where has Kressig been the last 15 years, and in particular the past 18 months? He is supposed to represent Cedar Falls.