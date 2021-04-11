GUEST COLUMN: CF public safety model a success story

Unfortunately, the innovative and effective public safety model in Cedar Falls was recently a target of legislative manipulation. If the local media had dug a little deeper it would find the outrageous amount of money given by a political action committee based right here in Cedar Falls to bamboozle unsuspecting legislators. Undoubtedly at the time the majority of Iowa House members were unaware of a measure secretly inserted into a proposed piece of legislation.
Anyone with eyes to see readily recognizes the success of the public safety policy approved by present and past city councils overwhelmingly the past number of years. Public safety officers are first on the scene saving lives and property even before the fire trucks arrive. The cross-training model establishing PSOs not only saves property and lives, it saves tax dollars. The program is projected to save more than $500,000 in its first fiscal year of being implemented. It has already saved $200,000 in overtime. Cedar Falls has never been more safe.
The disgruntled former firefighter union and management continue to sow seeds of doubt and fear. They know better than anyone that Cedar Falls now operates around the clock, seven days a week, with highly trained, on-duty, full time professional firefighters. The only difference is existing firefighters are Teamsters Union members, not International Association of Fire Fighter Union members. These same Teamster PSOs are assigned to the fire department full time and are separate from police. Moreover these same public servants, if necessary, are prepared with full police training to respond to any crisis. Common sense dictates that cross training and expanding the number of professionals to respond to any threat is better than a fraction as many responders.
Cedar Falls carries a safety rating that is at the top 1% of all fire departments. This independent ISO rating coupled with Moody’s top financial rating should provide a clue that Cedar Falls is doing what’s best for the taxpayers. If the language that was carefully hidden in a legitimate legislative proposal were to have passed as written, the cost to local taxpayers would be in the millions of dollars. A few intentionally misinformed people in Des Moines have been persuaded that some former and present council members were unfair. They allege union busting and make unsubstantiated claims to bolster their fear mongering. While it is not union busting, it is an issue with the past IAFF union leadership. They should be ashamed.
The efforts of a few disgruntled individuals, especially on social media, have done an effective job of misrepresenting the truth. Fortunately the truth is clear for all to see. The PSO policy is a rousing success based on all measures. Recently some of our local elected leaders in the Statehouse colluded with the special interest authors who inserted two inappropriate sentences about the PSO policy into the middle of the proposed bill. Rep. Bob Kressig was quoted as saying we should talk more about the PSO model. What? What hole has he been living in? Where has Kressig been the last 15 years, and in particular the past 18 months? He is supposed to represent Cedar Falls.
The old separate fire department was held up by a couple of local legislators as a symbol of good government. Really? The old structure of an independent fire department has been described as bloated, unreasonable, and uncooperative; again, at the leadership level. Just look at other cities and see their budget struggles. Some have considered furloughs, hiring freezes and delayed purchases. The cost of maintaining separate police and fire departments is burning up the lion’s share of the general budget as costs continue to climb. Eventually every city will need to look at innovative ways to reduce costs and improve service and safety. Past and present councils, mayors and city staff in Cedar Falls have done just that.
Where was our current mayor on this attack on Cedar Falls? Instead of giving his constituents a “no comment” when asked about this important topic, Mayor Rob Green should have been defending home rule (local control) and condemning the back door, undercover maneuvering of a handful of self-seeking individuals bent on placing Cedar Falls taxpayers at risk. He should have been leading, communicating, and defending his constituents.
Jim Brown is the former mayor of Cedar Falls and remains active in the community of Cedar Falls and the Cedar Valley.