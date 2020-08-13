GUEST COLUMN: Celebrating American wind week in Iowa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As this week marks American Wind Week across the country, it’s worth reflecting on Iowa’s incredible wind energy leadership. As the energy program manager at University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Energy and Environmental Education and the proud senator for Iowa’s 30th District, I have seen firsthand the myriad positive impacts this sector has had on our state. To put it simply, wind energy is good for both our economy and environment, and that’s good for Iowa.

Iowa ranks first in the nation for percentage of electricity generated by wind, with 42% of our electricity mix powered by wind. This growing part of our state’s energy mix is affordable, reliable, and good for the economy, all while reducing our carbon footprint. In 2019, utilizing Iowa’s wind energy resources to generate power helped us to avoid 12.6 million tons of carbon emissions, the equivalent of taking 2.7 million cars off the road. And this was all accomplished while employing 10,000 wind industry workers in good jobs, and paying Iowa farmers for wind turbine land lease agreements that help to supplement their ag income.