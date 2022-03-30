GUEST COLUMN: Celebrate doctors today and every day

While doctors have always been highly respected in American society, their contributions have been brought into sharp focus after two years of managing a global pandemic. Health care has never been so front and center as it has been in recent history. It is through this lens, then, that we see our physicians’ roles even more clearly this Doctors’ Day, March 30, and express our sincere appreciation for both their contributions and sacrifices of the past two years.

Doctors’ Day was established in 1933 to recognize the hard work of physicians and the role they play in providing comfort to the sick and injured. We have certainly seen them play that role throughout the past two years. By relying on evidence-based medicine and recognizing the evolving science and data, Iowa’s physicians have served as a trusted resource throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, helping patients and families navigate the flood of information and make the best decisions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe during this tumultuous time.

Despite being overwhelmed themselves at times, having concern for their own personal health and well-being, and facing the ongoing debates about treatments and prevention of COVID-19, physicians have been unwavering in their commitment to do what is necessary to protect their patients and their community. When the noise fades away, our doctors are there for us.

They show up day after day to provide diagnoses and treatment options for individuals; they are alleviating fears and giving honest assessments, recognizing their patients as people. They feel the hurt of delivering bad news, as well as the utter joy of positive outcomes. Patient by patient, our doctors help keep us well, they get us healthy, and they pick us back up when we’re down.

While we are currently seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases, we acknowledge there will likely be future surges from time to time as the virus evolves. Thankfully, we have the resources to help mitigate those surges. We can all do our part to stop the spread – wash your hands frequently, get tested and stay home if you’re sick, and continue to follow CDC guidelines for vaccinations and boosters. This will help to ensure the low case counts we’re seeing now, remain – and give doctors a much-needed respite from COVID-19 care.

So, this Doctors’ Day, let’s join together as we honor our physicians and providers for their incredible work – not just for the heroics they may perform, but also – and maybe even more so – the everyday work. The routine checkups, the good advice, the calming reassurance that everything is going to be okay.

Please join us in thanking a doctor today!

Michael Flesher, executive vice president and chief executive officer, Iowa Medical Society Clay Holderman, president and chief executive officer, UnityPoint Health, Brooks Jackson, vice president for medical affairs and the Tyrone D. Artz dean, Carver College of Medicine, University of Iowa, Chris Mitchell, president and chief executive officer, Iowa Hospital Association, Bob Ritz, chief executive officer, MercyOne.