GUEST COLUMN: Celebrate Doctors Day by getting vaccine

Doctors’ Day is an annual recognition event held on March 30, which celebrates our health care providers – and there is no better year than this one to take a moment to say “thank you” to all physicians and providers for their enormous role in battling the COVID-19 pandemic this past year.

Traditionally, Doctors’ Day is commemorated with thank you notes, treats or small gifts. It began on March 30, 1933, when Eudora Brown Almond, the founder of Doctors’ Day, laid carnations on the graves of deceased physicians to symbolically recognize their contributions. The wife of an anesthesiologist, she believed doctors deserved more recognition for their hard work. We agree, especially this year when our doctors and all who work in health care are answering the call to fight a global pandemic while caring for their patients.

To honor our doctors this year, we can set an example for others to follow. The fastest way to get to the finish line with the pandemic is for everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 when they are eligible and to continue to follow safety precautions until the number of cases is greatly reduced. This is also the best way to show your appreciation for doctors and all health care providers.